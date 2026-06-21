How to raise emotionally secure children

Psychiatrist Murray Bowen explored this through family systems theory, arguing that emotional patterns often move across generations unconsciously. Parents do not intentionally pass down anxiety, perfectionism, hypervigilance, or fear of judgment. Yet children absorb these patterns long before they can intellectually understand them. This becomes especially visible in parenting because children often activate unresolved emotional experiences within adults themselves. For example, a child struggling academically may trigger a parent’s old fear of inadequacy. A child asserting independence may feel threatening to someone who associates control with safety. Sometimes adults react not only to the child standing in front of them, but also to emotional experiences they themselves were never allowed to process safely. At the same time, many parents unconsciously stop allowing themselves psychological growth once they enter parenthood. The role often gets treated as authority rather than continued self-awareness. Feedback begins to feel disrespectful. Emotional reflection becomes uncomfortable. Parents expect regulation, honesty, and maturity from children while remaining resistant to examining their own reactions.