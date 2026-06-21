How to raise emotionally secure children

Parents today are perhaps more involved in their children’s lives than any previous generation. They read extensively about parenting, consult experts early, think constantly about emotional development, and spend an enormous amount of time trying to prepare children for an increasingly competitive world. Yet despite all this involvement, many children today seem deeply anxious much earlier in life.
Parents today are perhaps more involved in their children’s lives than any previous generation. They read extensively about parenting, consult experts early, think constantly about emotional development, and spend an enormous amount of time trying to prepare children for an increasingly competitive world. Yet despite all this involvement, many children today seem deeply anxious much earlier in life.
A fairly ordinary day for many urban children now begins early in the morning and moves from school to tuition classes, then to coaching, homework, structured extracurriculars, and carefully planned development activities. Even leisure is often expected to serve a purpose. Hobbies slowly become achievements under construction, and free time starts carrying the quiet pressure of productivity. Somewhere within this routine, childhood begins feeling less spontaneous.
A fairly ordinary day for many urban children now begins early in the morning and moves from school to tuition classes, then to coaching, homework, structured extracurriculars, and carefully planned development activities. Even leisure is often expected to serve a purpose. Hobbies slowly become achievements under construction, and free time starts carrying the quiet pressure of productivity. Somewhere within this routine, childhood begins feeling less spontaneous.
Social media has intensified this further. Children now grow up under continuous visibility, exposed to curated achievement, comparison, popularity and performance from very early ages. Earlier generations compared themselves within classrooms or neighbourhoods, but children today compare themselves against an endless digital stream of exceptionalism.
But, let me clarify, most parents are not creating this pressure intentionally. In India especially, parenting has been deeply shaped by economic insecurity, social mobility and the fear of uncertainty. Many adults grew up around criticism, comparison, emotional suppression, or financial instability and genuinely want easier lives for their children. Success therefore becomes emotionally loaded. It begins to represent safety, dignity, stability, and protection from suffering itself. The difficulty is that fear rarely stays contained within adults. It slowly becomes part of the emotional atmosphere children grow up in.
Many parents say things like “we worry because we care,” without fully recognising what constant worry communicates to a child over time. Children are highly sensitive to emotional environments. They notice how adults react to mistakes, disappointment, conflict and failure. They learn whether love feels steady or fragile during difficult moments.
Psychiatrist Murray Bowen explored this through family systems theory, arguing that emotional patterns often move across generations unconsciously. Parents do not intentionally pass down anxiety, perfectionism, hypervigilance, or fear of judgment. Yet children absorb these patterns long before they can intellectually understand them. This becomes especially visible in parenting because children often activate unresolved emotional experiences within adults themselves. For example, a child struggling academically may trigger a parent’s old fear of inadequacy. A child asserting independence may feel threatening to someone who associates control with safety. Sometimes adults react not only to the child standing in front of them, but also to emotional experiences they themselves were never allowed to process safely. At the same time, many parents unconsciously stop allowing themselves psychological growth once they enter parenthood. The role often gets treated as authority rather than continued self-awareness. Feedback begins to feel disrespectful. Emotional reflection becomes uncomfortable. Parents expect regulation, honesty, and maturity from children while remaining resistant to examining their own reactions.
Children, however, are extraordinarily perceptive around contradiction. They notice parents speaking about confidence while operating from comparison and insecurity. They notice when achievement changes the emotional atmosphere of the house. Over time, some children begin to adapt by becoming emotionally careful. They learn very early that approval becomes more available when they are easy to manage, high-performing, emotionally undemanding, or unusually mature for their age. Adults often praise these children without recognising that what appears to be maturity may sometimes be anxiety shaped into compliance.
Modern parenting also increasingly confuses protection with emotional security. Many parents intervene too quickly in conflict, soften every disappointment, defend children excessively, or try to remove discomfort before the child has fully experienced it. The intention is loving, but over time children may begin internalising the idea that they are incapable of handling difficulty independently. This has important psychological consequences. A child who is constantly rescued from rejection, embarrassment, failure, or emotional discomfort may never fully develop trust in their own ability to recover from those experiences.
Eventually even ordinary setbacks begin feeling emotionally overwhelming, not because the child is weak, but because resilience was never given the opportunity to develop gradually. Developmental psychologists have increasingly distinguished between self-esteem and resilience for this reason. Constant praise may temporarily protect confidence, but resilience develops through experiencing manageable frustration, accountability, failure, repair, and recovery without losing connection or worth.
Attachment theory, developed by John Bowlby and later expanded by Mary Ainsworth, shifted psychology’s understanding of emotional security in a similarly important way. Their work suggested that children do not become secure because life is perfectly managed for them. Emotional security develops when relationships remain dependable even during conflict, or distress. Children eventually internalise the way they are related to. A child raised around chronic anxiety may mistake hypervigilance for responsibility. A child valued mainly for achievement may struggle to separate self-worth from performance later in life. A child who learns that emotional expression creates discomfort may slowly disconnect from parts of themselves altogether.
This does not mean parents must become perfect, endlessly patient, or emotionally flawless. Parenting is difficult, especially in a world that increasingly equates worth with success. But children do not need perfect parents as much as they need emotionally aware ones. Children need adults willing to reflect on their own fears instead of unconsciously handing them down. Because ultimately, children inherit much more than opportunities or education from families. They inherit emotional patterns, beliefs about love and failure, ways of handling conflict, and ideas about their own worth.
And perhaps the real responsibility of parenting is not simply preparing children to succeed in the world, but ensuring that in the process, they do not lose their sense of self trying to become worthy of love.
Tanvi Singh is the founder of the Delhi-based NGO Leap of Love Foundation that works in the mental health space.