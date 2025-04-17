Lounge
Why parents of children with developmental issues need to prioritise self-care
SummaryParenting a child with autism, ADHD or similar developmental issues can be emotionally and mentally exhausting. Here are mindful strategies parents can adopt to cope with caregiver burnout
A recent AIIMS study has highlighted a startling statistic—77% of mothers of children with autism experience depression. This revelation is not surprising to those of us who have worked closely with families navigating developmental challenges.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more