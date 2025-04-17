Why parents of children with developmental issues need to prioritise self-care

WHY ARE CAREGIVERS AT SUCH HIGH RISK?

Parenting a child with autism is always emotionally and physically demanding. Families juggle therapy sessions, manage challenging behaviors, and navigate the education system—all while confronting societal stigma. Often, there is poor family support. Mothers, in particular, often bear the brunt of this load. My interactions with families has shown that mothers prioritize their child’s needs at the cost of their own emotional health, which over time leads to exhaustion, anxiety, and depression. Very often, there is no end point where the child can become independent and the caregivers may relinquish their responsibility. Prolonged stress, coupled with feelings of isolation and helplessness, can push them toward anxiety, depression, and emotional exhaustion.