How extreme heat casts a shadow on the Paris Olympics
SummaryAs Europe reels under record heat, athletes headed for the Paris Olympics are worried about their health and performance
As the world reels under record high temperatures and the effects of climate change bite, the upcoming summer Olympics, in which more than 10,000 athletes from 214 countries will compete in Paris from 26 July to 11 August, is on course to be the hottest edition on record.
A new report by University of Portsmouth scientists show the dangers posed to athletes and spectators by rising heat. The report, titled, Rings Of Fire: Heat Risks At The 2024 Paris Olympics warns thatFrance has witnessed several heat waves since the turn of the century, with 14,000 people dying during a heatwave in 2003, 1,435 deaths in 2019, with Paris registering a record temperature of 42.6 degrees Celsius. Nearly 5,000 people died due to intense heat in 2023.
The report also states that summer months have gotten warmer since 1924 (when Paris last hosted the Olympics), with thisAugust’s average temperatures set be to 2.7degreesCelsius higher than a century earlier. “The fact that the Olympics will take place during high summer means that the threat of a devastating hot spell is a very real one," notes the report.