How extreme heat casts a shadow on the Paris Olympics

The Indian hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh says they have been preparing for the heat by training during peak heat hours around noon during their two-week pre-Olympic camp in Bengaluru. “We are conducting most of our conditioning and trainingsessionsin the heat so that it would help us. Everyone struggles in the heat. Your water intake and hydration levels matter as cramps are a real threat because of frequent shuttles [up and down the field in hockey] and your fitness levels are tested. While I won’t call it an outright advantage because all teams are aware of the conditions and everyone must be preparing for it, but we have done our best and are working on our weaknesses," Singh tells Lounge at the Sports Authority of India training ground in Bengaluru after a training session in early July.