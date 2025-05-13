Garba as therapy? Know why therapists are treating Parkinson's with Indian dance
SummaryMovement therapy programmes in India are tapping into indigenous dance forms to heal and empower individuals with Parkinson’s disease
In a quiet community hall in Mumbai, 70-year-old Hari stands surrounded by a group of men and women, some older, some younger, all marked in different ways by Parkinson’s disease. A tabla beat pulses steadily in the background. Hari’s arms float through the air, his fingers curled into soft gestures, his feet tapping in sync with the rhythm. This simple act of moving joyfully and purposefully is a small triumph. Just a few months ago, Hari could barely walk across his living room without the fear of falling.