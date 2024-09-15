Can ‘pebbling’ help you nurture better relationships? | Mint

Lounge
Can ‘pebbling’ help you nurture better relationships?
Divya Naik 6 min read 15 Sep 2024, 03:00 PM IST
SummaryPebbling, which refers to small gestures like sending memes or songs to loved ones, can enhance bonds but can’t replace meaningful, in-person conversations
Imagine you’re sitting at your desk, feeling overwhelmed by the weight of daily tasks. Your mind is clouded with deadlines and worries. Suddenly, your phone buzzes—a notification. It’s a meme from an old school friend you haven't spoken to in months. You laugh, feeling a wave of warmth as you recall shared memories. This small act—seemingly trivial—sparks a lightness in your day and makes you feel connected. This is pebbling: a simple gesture-turned-social phenomenon that is quietly redefining how we connect and communicate today.
