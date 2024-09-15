Can ‘pebbling’ help you nurture better relationships?

Dr. Shruti Puri, a clinical psychologist from Karma Care in New Delhi, agrees that while pebbling helps maintain connections, it may lack the emotional depth of more meaningful interactions. “Pebbling cannot be a primary form of communication," she argues. “It can lead to an avoidance of deeper issues as they can often remain unaddressed, which might result in a relationship that lacks genuine intimacy."Dr. Aman Bhonsle, a relationship counsellor and psychotherapist based in Mumbai, adds a metaphor to capture the essence of pebbling’s role in relationships: “Imagine pebbling as a steady drip filling up a bucket with every small act of connection—each drop adding up to a solid reservoir of trust and affection," he explains. However, he cautions against mistaking the volume of these small acts for genuine connection, emphasising that while pebbles have their place, they are not a replacement for deeper, more meaningful conversations.