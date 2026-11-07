How to manage hair loss during menopause

Fluctuating hormones, hot flushes, fatigue and mood swings are all fairly common in menopause. Hair loss is another issue which can have an impact on a woman’s appearance and her self image.

Hair loss can start during perimenopause and it’s one of the symptoms of this process. It’s quite common to blame the hair loss on stress or the weather and buy all sorts of shampoos and oils to fix it without tackling the root cause.

A 2022 study in the American journal, Menopause, found that over 50% of postmenopausal women aged 50-65 experience female pattern hair loss. Spotting the signs early can enable them to seek appropriate advice and manage hair loss before it progresses.

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The cycle of hair growth Hair follicles have a growth cycle. A strand grows for two to six years; its follicle rests for about three months; and then it falls out to make space for new growth. Due to this cycle, losing 50 to 100 strands of hair a day is considered normal. However, more than that can be a cause for concern.

Hair follicles are affected by hormones, including oestrogen, which may help support the hair growth phase. During menopause, oestrogen levels decline and hormonal changes may contribute to hair thinning. In women with a genetic predisposition to hair loss, hair follicles can shrink slowly, producing finer and shorter strands over time.

Menopause can affect women differently, and hair loss during this stage may also appear in different patterns. The three main types of menopausal hair loss show different patterns when they first appear.

Gradual thinning of hair is one of the most common patterns, where the hair parting widens and the scalp becomes more visible over months or years. It doesn’t reverse on its own, but can be slowed down, and some thickness can be revived.

Sudden shedding involves a noticeable increase in hair fall across the scalp over a few weeks. It usually begins two to three months after a trigger like a sudden illness, a crash diet, a new medicine, or even a stressful period. It tends to settle within a few months once the trigger has been dealt with. Shedding that continues beyond six months needs to be medically checked.

A receding hairline around the forehead and temples, sometimes accompanied by thinning eyebrows. The skin along the hairline may appear smooth and pale. This can scar the hair follicles, resulting in permanent hair loss in affected areas. The earlier it is addressed, the more hair follicles can be saved.

Hair fall in midlife is not about hormones alone. An underactive thyroid, which is prevalent in Indian adults, can cause hair fall too. Low iron is just as common. More than half of Indian women in the age group of 15-49 years were anaemic as per the National Family Health Survey done between 2019-2021. During pre-menopause, menstrual cycles often get heavier in the years before they stop, which drains iron further, causing more hair loss. Other health issues may also start to show up, and any new medicines taken to treat them can also be a contributing factor for hair loss.

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How to manage hair loss An important starting point would be to pay attention to nutrition. Protein-rich foods should be part of one’s diet to help with hair growth. Iron-rich food such as lentils and greens should be paired with Vitamin C food sources to support iron absorption. However, one needs to be cautious and avoid drinking tea or coffee alongside iron-rich meals, as they can reduce its absorption.

Women going through menopause may find themselves gaining weight and feeling the need to go on crash diets to lose it. Losing weight rapidly and suddenly is a well-known cause of sudden shedding. The right approach is to fix your diet and get active gradually rather than looking for any quick fixes such as crash diets.

Stress is another very common cause of hair loss. It also increases during menopause along with the associated mood swings and emotional upheavals. Find ways to take care of your mental health.

Lastly, be gentle with your hair. No tight buns or ponytails (those pull on the roots which are already compromised in a number of ways). Go for protective styles such as loose braids. A wide tooth comb for detangling and minimising the amount of heat you use will also make a difference.

Hair fall during menopause can be challenging, but understanding its underlying cause and seeking the right medical support alongside lifestyle changes, can help protect hair health during this transition.

Dr Kalyani Deshmukh is a consultant with Traya.

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