From pet yoga to yogalele, the rise of feel-good wellness experiences

A few years ago, when Chennai-based friends Sinduja Krishnakumar, Subhashree Madhavan and Swathi Renugopal watched Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner ditch her regular fitness routine for goat yoga, little did they know that it would spark an idea that was literally ‘GOAT’. It sure wasn’t winter that was coming, instead, it was the story of warmth, bonding and tail-wagging!

“We immediately thought why not combine yoga with dogs, especially the indie shelter ones that don’t get a chance to bond with humans," recalls Krishnakumar who along with the other two went on to found Pawga, a pet yoga experience, in 2020. “We tested the idea for a year before we launched and knew through our research that spending time with animals made humans release endorphins and reduce stress," she adds. The first session went on to become a resounding success and the rest, as they say, is history.

“The vibe was amazing and many people released their bottled-up emotions and relaxed. Even the puppies who were afraid of people were cuddling with the participants, by the end of it. That’s when we knew we had done something great," says Krishnakumar whose team, since then, has organised their much-loved puppy yoga sessions across several venues in India to a full house. The trio, however, is not alone in this spirited pivot toward experiential wellness.

Be it Van Gogh-themed yoga sessions that combine movement with immersive art; sound healing or water yoga, people are opening up to more forms of fitness nurturing the body, mind and soul in addition to creating joyful memories.

Delhi-based entrepreneur and co-founder of Progcap, certified yoga teacher and mother to an infant, Pallavi Shrivastava found a seamless way to merge her love for mindful movement and music through ‘yogalele’ — a soulful blend of yoga and ukulele that she occasionally shares in intimate, heartfelt sessions. “It happened quite organically. During the pandemic, I picked up the ukulele as a way to unwind. It brought rhythm and lightness during a heavy time," says Shrivastava. When her friend Christina Fernandes, who runs the Mahalo Ukulele Festival, invited her to lead a yoga session at the festival last year, everything just clicked. “That’s when I realised how beautifully the two practices complemented each other. Music lets us express freely while yoga teaches us to be present. Together, they create a space that’s both grounding and joyful – a balance of breath and rhythm, intention and play."

SPACES FOR JOYFUL WELLNESS

As individuals find creative ways to personalise their wellness journeys, hospitality spaces too are evolving and embracing heart-led practices that are immersive, emotionally uplifting, and rooted in joy. Says Vinesh Gupta, General Manager, The Den Bengaluru, a luxury hotel which hosted a session of Pawga on International Yoga Day, “Wellness is as much about emotional and mental well-being as it’s about physical health. When we came across the concept of Pawga, which combines yoga with adorable and adoptable puppies, it immediately resonated with us. It went beyond the traditional notions of wellness and we partnered with them as part of our commitment to offering wellness experiences that are immersive, joyful, and impactful."

For Anoopama Mukerjee Lohana,a spiritualist and wellness entrepreneur who has been practising yoga for over 30 years, any practice that gets one on the mat is a good start. “Ultimately, what is yoga? Anything that brings balance to your body, breath, mind, emotions, and heart — that is yoga. For someone like Sachin Tendulkar, cricket is yoga," says the COO & experiential wellness director, Siddhayu Wellness Ayurveda, a wilderness wellness experience by Baidyanath in Tadoba and Gothangaon, Maharashtra.

“Everything is allowed in yoga as long as there’s a balance. The practice, in its purity, reveals itself over time — how you show up, what you bring to it, shapes what it becomes for you," she adds.

That said, she also believes that it’s important to approach emerging trends with awareness and authenticity. “Take trends like beer yoga, for instance — anything done in excess or deprivation is unsustainable. These are fads. What truly holds is something that nourishes your creative spirit, something that endures," she points out.

Ultimately, in a wellness landscape buzzing with new ideas, it’s clear that while the formats may evolve — from stretches with puppies to strumming a ukulele on the mat — what remains essential is intention. Whether you flow through asanas surrounded by art or find your stillness in silence, if the practice brings you joy, balance, and connection, that’s what truly counts.

Deepa Natarajan Lobo is an independent journalist based in Bengaluru.

