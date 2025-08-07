From pet yoga to yogalele, the rise of feel-good wellness experiences
Fitness lovers in the country are opening up to new forms of fitness like pet yoga that nurture the body, mind and soul and also help create joyful memories
A few years ago, when Chennai-based friends Sinduja Krishnakumar, Subhashree Madhavan and Swathi Renugopal watched Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner ditch her regular fitness routine for goat yoga, little did they know that it would spark an idea that was literally ‘GOAT’. It sure wasn’t winter that was coming, instead, it was the story of warmth, bonding and tail-wagging!