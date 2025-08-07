From pet yoga to yogalele, the rise of feel-good wellness experiences

Delhi-based entrepreneur and co-founder of Progcap, certified yoga teacher and mother to an infant, Pallavi Shrivastava found a seamless way to merge her love for mindful movement and music through ‘yogalele’ — a soulful blend of yoga and ukulele that she occasionally shares in intimate, heartfelt sessions. “It happened quite organically. During the pandemic, I picked up the ukulele as a way to unwind. It brought rhythm and lightness during a heavy time," says Shrivastava. When her friend Christina Fernandes, who runs the Mahalo Ukulele Festival, invited her to lead a yoga session at the festival last year, everything just clicked. “That’s when I realised how beautifully the two practices complemented each other. Music lets us express freely while yoga teaches us to be present. Together, they create a space that’s both grounding and joyful – a balance of breath and rhythm, intention and play."