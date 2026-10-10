How to build a complete workout centered on Pilates

To begin with one needs to understand what this exercise format entails. It feels like something that Bollywood A-listers can’t seem to get enough of as they fold themselves in pretzel-like shapes on a reformer machine. From Janhvi Kapoor to Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, Bollywood’s leading ladies are the biggest champions of Pilates making it go viral. But, most who consume their content don’t have a clear definition for Pilates.