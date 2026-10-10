How to build a complete workout centered on Pilates

Ask a Pilates practitioner about its many benefits, and you’ll hear a version of the same story: better posture, a stronger core, fewer aches and more body awareness.
But are these reasons good enough to make it a complete workout—one that could replace everything else in your fitness routine? Experts and Pilates fans believe a mix of cardio and strength training based on your goals is a better approach.
To begin with one needs to understand what this exercise format entails. It feels like something that Bollywood A-listers can’t seem to get enough of as they fold themselves in pretzel-like shapes on a reformer machine. From Janhvi Kapoor to Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, Bollywood’s leading ladies are the biggest champions of Pilates making it go viral. But, most who consume their content don’t have a clear definition for Pilates.
Panna Paranjpe, a Goa-based classical Pilates instructor, explains it is a low-impact, systematic workout performed in a sequential order, with low repetitions, that focuses on breath, dynamics, rhythm and flow. It can be practised on the mat and on apparatus such as the reformer, cadillac and wunda chair.
Taru Chaddha, founder of RedMat Pilates in Delhi and Gurugram, describes it in more practical terms as a movement form that trains the body from the inside out.
Sanaaz Ashba, founder of Gaff Your Buds and brand partner, Pilates Academy, Delhi NCR, frames it through what she calls contrology: “It makes our micro muscles move in an effortless cadence.”
Given that Pilates targets a large number of muscles, most believe it’s a full-body workout, but is it enough? Paranjpe and Chaddha believe, even though Pilates is a full-body workout, it is not necessarily complete. Chaddha says, “It isn’t comprehensive if your goal includes cardiovascular fitness or maximizing strength gains.”
Building strength with weights
“Pilates improves strength, but it’s endurance-based, targets smaller muscles for stability, rather than the hyper muscle-building you get from lifting heavy weights,” says Chaddha. “It won’t replace progressive overload training if your goal is significant muscle mass. We always encourage a combination of both.”
Paranjpe explains the mechanical difference: “Heavy lifting uses maximum resistance—low reps, high weight to trigger muscle growth. Pilates uses body weight or spring resistance with low repetitions.”
Ashba approves this combination: “For someone whose goal is building significant muscle mass, I would pair Pilates with progressive resistance training rather than expect Pilates alone to deliver the same outcome,” she says.
Pilates practioners are on the same page. Delhi-based Tania Chakraborty, a desk-bound professional in her late twenties, treats Pilates as one piece of a bigger picture: “I include walking and strength training in my week. Pilates gives me a different kind of challenge, so I see it as complementary.”
The benefits of cardio
A fast-paced reformer or mat session can get your heart rate up, but it’s not a substitute for dedicated cardio, says Chadda. “You’ll still want brisk walking, running, cycling, or swimming in your week.”
Panna explains why: “Classical Pilates is low-impact and slow-paced, which keeps your heart rate below the zone required for a full cardiovascular workout.”
Delhi-based Shravanya Arora, in her forties, figured this out herself: “I walk regularly and incorporate resistance training too. Pilates works on control, mobility and stability, but I wouldn’t consider it enough on its own for cardio.”
Flexibility through Yoga
Yoga and Pilates get compared constantly, but they build flexibility in different ways.
“Yoga typically focuses on static postures held for longer durations, so its flexibility comes from holding a position,” explains Paranjpe, who is also a certified yoga instructor. “Pilates is all about dynamic control—movements are designed to strengthen and lengthen at the same time.”
Chaddha agrees: “Yoga works through longer holds and deeper stretching, often with a breath-meditation focus. Pilates builds flexibility through strengthening.”
Ashba is equally clear about where Pilates has the edge: “The sheer core strength one develops through Pilates is unmatched.”
Pilates builds flexibility as a by-product of strength, while Yoga gets there through stillness and breath. Neither replaces the other—so if deep, passive stretching and breathwork are missing from your week, yoga is worth adding alongside Pilates.