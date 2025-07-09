Say hello to padel, the racquet sport everyone’s playing
A fast-paced sport that combines elements of tennis and squash, padel is the new racquet sport drawing young Indian enthusiasts in droves
Stop with the pickleball mania already. There’s another racquet sport whose star is rising and anyone who finds pickleball boring loves it. Say hello to padel—the hottest game in town today. “It’s impossible to find a court in the mornings or after office hours on any given day in Mumbai. Everyone wants to play it and despite a dozen or more courts, I cannot find a free slot if I don’t book way in advance," says Tunali Mukherjee, 38, a screenwriter from the city. The padel boom, according to Mukherjee, is insane at the moment.