Say hello to padel, the racquet sport everyone’s playing

Ironically, the very reasons that made pickleball popular are now stunting its growth and the sport is drawing a fair bit of flak. Since it is so easy, those who are active or fit are not challenged by pickleball, explains Juneja. As a game, it is slow and people can easily grow bored of it, and the only skill one needs to learn to become good at it is volleying, says Mukherjee. Another thing that goes against pickleball is the noise. Residential complexes across India that have installed pickleball courts have been flooded with complaints from inhabitants about the noise caused by pickleball, which is made of plastic. As Mukherjee notes, it is because pickleball is played with a plastic ball that it is not taken seriously. Among its detractors, pickleball is largely seen as an activity for people who aren’t active, have limited racquet skills, and are old. The fact that long retired tennis stars such as Andre Agassi (55), Steffi Graf (56) and John McEnroe (66) are the face of pickleball doesn’t help shake off its association with older people. In contrast, padel recently ran a campaign with current tennis stars Iga Swiatek and Daniil Medvedev. It helps matters that several high profile footballers including Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are often spotted playing padel in the media.