Why playing pickleball and padel all night is the new cool for youngsters

In a country where cricket is religion, pickleball and padel have picked up mass momentum. But, there’s a twist. Along with late night partying, Gen Z and millennials are turning to these highly social racquet sports to hang out with friends on weekend nights. “It’s a great way to catch up without the pressure of eating out or drinking,” says Tanay Bhimrajka, 31, entrepreneur in South Mumbai. “We are a group of friends who play regularly and sometimes welcome newer people whom we connect with via WhatsApp communities,” he says.

The love for pickleball made four friends, Shashanth Shetty, Sashant Shetty, Milin Patel and Bhushan Shinde, open an indoor 24 x 7 neon pickle ball court, LEVEL ONE, in Andheri East, Mumbai, almost six months ago. The neon accents heighten the late-night experience. The halogens go off in the night and the UV lights play up the graffiti marking the courts, the jerseys of the players, the nets, racquets, and the balls. “People work through the week and catch up with friends over matches on weekends, playing from midnight onwards,” says Sashant. Snacks are served off the courts. “There is no alcohol, yet the courts are booked around the clock, clearly marking the departure from boozy parties. There are people coming in from two ends of Mumbai, Marine Lines and Dombivli at 4am to play. We have age-specific coaching available for a few sessions.”

Padel and pickleball are low-impact sports and have lesser risk of injury as opposed to a strenuous game of tennis or cricket, lending them a wider appeal across generations. “My 60-year-old uncle comes regularly with his friends to play,” says Sashant. “It helps that you can go alone to the court and find someone to partner with for a game, unlike cricket or football where you need a larger group. The sport is very addictive because you can always find many players at your level and that leads to competitive and fun games.

The sheer adaptability has led to a soaring, round-the-clock demand. While one can book directly with their neighbourhood court, there are apps, too. Bookings are available at the touch of a finger at Hudle, a sports community platform and app, that enables players to book sports venues, events, find players and join games. A minimum of one hour slot could run into as high as ₹1,200 per session for weekend nights as opposed to ₹1,050 for slots on weekdays. “Millennials usually come in larger groups and pair up for half an hour of play. We have PS5 set up together with snooker tables outside the courts. Those who wait for their turn to play watch the match from this zone through the glass separator,” adds Sashant.

“These sports are extremely popular as they are easy to pick up and highly social,” says Vishnu Malani, 38, co-founder of Coco Padel, Goa. “You don’t need years of training to enjoy a good rally which removes the intimidation factor that many traditional sports carry. Gen Z has clearly found an alternative way to socialise beyond crowded bar takeovers. Sports such as padel and pickleball allow them to socialize while being active and have a good time as well.

With A-list celebrities such as Alia Bhatt taking to pickleball, the popularity is picking up fast. For pressure cooker lifestyles, especially in metros, the flexibility in terms of time, bodes well for those who love to socialize without compromising on their health. Bhimrajka shares, “Padel has given me the option to meet my friends over a game rather than drinks. I’m not much of a drinker, this really takes the social pressure off.” For others, it is a chance to forge new connections, too.

“Playing the game has a lot to do with community building. We regularly see people walk in solo and leave with a playing group. That sense of community is a big part of why the sport works so well here. Late-night sessions are dominated by players in the 25–45 age group. People keep coming back not just to play but to see familiar faces and engage with a like-minded community. That emotional and social stickiness is very powerful,” says Malani.

Danielle Jones, 34, director and hair colour specialist at The Bridgette Jones Fashion Salon, Kolkata says, “Playing pickleball in the evenings has become my reset button. After a long, demanding day at the salon, it’s the one space where my mind quiets down and my body switches on. There’s something incredibly energizing about ending the day with movement. It’s social, it’s competitive, and it gives me a sense of progress.” She started playing with her sister, and somewhere along the way, her mother and aunt, both over 60, picked up padel, too. Jones shares, “Watching them step onto the court, unafraid to learn something new, has been incredibly inspiring. It’s rare to find an activity that connects two generations with the same spark.”

She believes it’s a cultural shift, with people wanting to invest in their well-being, building micro-communities, and finding joy in something that feels real: “It’s not just a sport on the rise; it’s a mindset that’s reshaping how we unwind, connect and take care of ourselves.”

While it’s better to wake up feeling good rather than nursing a hangover, there are pitfalls to playing a sport all night. “The human biological clock is designed to slow down at night, allowing the body to rest, recover, repair and restore energy levels. The muscles, joints and tendons repair themselves during sleep. But when intense physical activity is done late it can delay sleep, disrupt hormone balance, and affect muscle recovery,” explains Dr Anup Khatri, senior consultant-orthopaedics, Gleneagles Hospital in Mumbai. “Occasional late-night games, especially on weekends, may not be a matter of concern, but play earlier in the evening on a regular basis, followed by proper hydration, stretching, and sleep to allow the body to recover.”

In hectic urban lives, there is a tendency to squeeze in as much as possible in a short time span, and fitness activities spill into weekends, too. Bhavna Harchandrai, fitness instructor at Fitness Fundas studio in Mumbai advises, “Adopt a mid-path: keep the game easy going, not aggressive, begin and end with light stretches.” Aryan Goveas, 27, a former professional tennis player in Mumbai who coaches players in pickleball and padel has noticed post the pandemic, the ideology of being fit has captured people’s mindsets and they have turned to sports: “It’s certainly better than going out and partying. Playing a sport is the new cool.”

Shilpi Madan is a Mumbai-based writer. She posts @ShilpiMadan.