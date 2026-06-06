How to romanticise self-care to manage PMOS and adenomyosis

For most of her adult life, Naimita Jagasia felt as though she was fighting her body without ever being given a clear explanation why. She was first diagnosed with PCOS (polycystic ovarian syndrome) as a teenager. It came with little guidance. Over the next 15 years, she sought multiple opinions, only to hear version of the same message: the pain would improve once she got married or had children.
For most of her adult life, Naimita Jagasia felt as though she was fighting her body without ever being given a clear explanation why. She was first diagnosed with PCOS (polycystic ovarian syndrome) as a teenager. It came with little guidance. Over the next 15 years, she sought multiple opinions, only to hear version of the same message: the pain would improve once she got married or had children.
“Nobody really told me what it meant for my body long-term,” says Jagasia, now 31. Across doctor appointments in both India and the UK where she studied, she often felt dismissed. Jagasia had always considered herself athletic. Before becoming known for her vegan and allergen-friendly pastry business Ode to Gaia in Mumbai, she swam competitively, played multiple sports and spent years weight training.
“Nobody really told me what it meant for my body long-term,” says Jagasia, now 31. Across doctor appointments in both India and the UK where she studied, she often felt dismissed. Jagasia had always considered herself athletic. Before becoming known for her vegan and allergen-friendly pastry business Ode to Gaia in Mumbai, she swam competitively, played multiple sports and spent years weight training.
Around 2021-22, she stopped being vegan after developing severe gut inflammation and SIBO (small intestinal bacterial overgrowth). The inflammation was so significant that she struggled to absorb nutrients properly. Her teeth enamel weakened, her nails became brittle and there was extreme bloating.
At the same time, her business was growing rapidly, and so did the pressure. Looking back, she describes the period as one of self-abandonment. “I was prioritising everyone else—my team, my clients, my friends, even my cat—before myself”.
The turning point came in stages. A holiday photograph from Florida forced her to confront how disconnected she felt from her health. Around the same time, therapy helped her recognise that she was living in a near-constant state of overwhelm.
In June 2024, after years of searching for answers, Jagasia visited an endometriosis specialist. She was diagnosed with advanced adenomyosis, a condition in which tissue similar to the uterine lining grows into the muscular wall of the uterus.
The condition was contributing to severe pain, including nerve pain radiating into her lower back. The doctor told her she was technically a candidate for a hysterectomy because of the severity of the disease, although her age complicated that decision. By then, she had already begun scaling down her business.
For the first time in years, she made her health the priority, and approached recovery as a broader effort to reduce inflammation and chronic stress. Her diet shifted first. She focused on stabilising blood sugar levels by eating fibre before meals, prioritising protein and leaving carbohydrates until the end. She stopped restricting foods entirely, still eating pizza, pasta and desserts, but pairing them with protein and fibre to reduce glucose spikes.
Alongside prescribed medications, she incorporated a small number of supplements and foods she felt supported her symptoms, including berberine, pumpkin seed oil, spearmint tea and green tea. Much of this came from her own research on PCOS, hormones and inflammation, although she is careful to note that supplements are not substitutes for professional medical advice.
Last month, PCOS was renamed as polyendocrine metabolic ovarian symptom for a more comprehensive approach to treatment. But, she feels women like her and thousands of others across the world had figured out it’s a metabolic condition too: “We didn’t really need a name change to tell us that. But, I hope it leads to more women getting the right helped.”
She changed her exercise routine too. Instead of exhaustive workouts, she shifted towards Pilates, slow weight training and walking. A walking pad at home is one of her most-used purchases, allowing her to accumulate steps while reading, watching television or taking calls.
Perhaps the most significant change, was psychological. Weekly therapy became non-negotiable. She stopped treating self-care as something to fit around work and started building her days around routines that helped regulate her nervous system. “I had to romanticise the healing journey. Otherwise it just felt like another chore.” Within a week, bloating reduced significantly, her skin became clearer. Hair that she feared she had permanently lost began growing back. Over more than a year, she lost around 10kg, and the earliest visible changes came from reduced inflammation.
By the end of 2024, she felt markedly better both physically and mentally. In 2025, she stopped drinking and has remained largely sober since. She still experiences occasional PCOS flare-ups, continues to manage adenomyosis and remains careful about gut health.
What has changed most, she says, is her relationship with herself. The routines she once adopted to manage symptoms have evolved into something larger: a frame- work for making decisions, setting boundaries and defining what she expects from work, relationships and friendships.
Transformative journeys is a monthly-series of triumphs, failures, and shifts related to health.
Anoushka Madan is a Mumbai-based freelance lifestyle writer.