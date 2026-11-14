Why compensatory workouts and diets don’t cancel festive indulgence

It’s the season of festivities and parties, when diet plans run into troubled waters. The usual reactions to such indulgence is guilt, compensatory exercise or drastically slashing food intake over subsequent days. All three might sound like a good idea to balance things out but they are not.
It’s the season of festivities and parties, when diet plans run into troubled waters. The usual reactions to such indulgence is guilt, compensatory exercise or drastically slashing food intake over subsequent days. All three might sound like a good idea to balance things out but they are not.
A better approach would be to stay happy about what you ate and enjoyed instead of feeling heavy with guilt. “It is common to hear people complain about how much weight they have gained or why they shouldn’t be eating what they are eating,” says London-based coach and nutritionist Shannon Beer.
A better approach would be to stay happy about what you ate and enjoyed instead of feeling heavy with guilt. “It is common to hear people complain about how much weight they have gained or why they shouldn’t be eating what they are eating,” says London-based coach and nutritionist Shannon Beer.
Instead, she urges people to give themselves permission to eat those tasty foods they are craving. “All you need to do is to practice staying connected to the eating experience. Plate whatever you want to eat, sit down and allow yourself to savour it. Doing things that make you happy is part of caring for yourself,” she says.
Beer says the idea of food guilt is intrinsically erroneous. “You might say you feel guilty after eating high-calorie or ‘off plan’ foods. But guilt is a pro-social emotion. It shows up when we hurt someone else, not when we eat a cookie (or cake or mithai). True guilt comes from your caregiving system—the part of your brain wired for connection, empathy and care. Guilt motivates repair, not self-punishment,” explains Beer, adding that food guilt is a flawed concept.
When you eat high-calorie foods, and your inner voice says, ‘What’s wrong with you… you will have to make up for this tomorrow… you are useless…’, that’s not guilt. “That is your threat system talking. It’s why nothing changes despite getting angry with yourself and it traps you in the all-or-nothing cycle. You don’t need more control, you need more compassion. That way you can respond with encouragement and understanding, not self attack,” says Beer, making the point that ‘food guilt’ should not exist.
When extra workouts fail
For all those who believe a few extra kilometres or hours in the gym are the quickest ways to work off the meals and good times, sorry to burst your bubble: it doesn’t work that way. I learned it the hard way. I used to fool myself into “earning” a beer by running an entirely arbitrary and self-imposed 2.5km per pint I drank the previous day. Yet, before I knew it, a beer belly made an appearance.
Compensatory exercise for eating and drinking digressions is not the correct approach, says Sandeep Sachdev, nutritionist and co-founder of Mumbai’s EasyHuman fitness studio and café. “Would you eat two meals’ worth of food at dinner time if you miss your lunch or breakfast? Similarly, the human body cannot benefit rom extra exercise as an antidote to indulgences,” says Sachdev.
Trying to exercise to compensate for the food you eat creates a message that “food must be earned” or “exercise is your punishment”. None of it is true and is in fact an unhealthy approach, says Simrun Chopra, founder of the Bengaluru-based nutrition and fitness platform Nourish with Sim. “As we go on a party spree, we end up eating a lot of sweets and savouries which are high in calories, sugar and salt and these lead to weight gain. So, it is very important to shed those extra calories and fats to avoid other health issues. But doing extra exercise for extra eating during the festivals is not a great idea as over-exercising can prove to be harmful for our body,” adds Chopra.
In short, compensatory exercise doesn’t work. On the contrary, frequent extra workouts can cause serious harm, warn experts. “Too much exercise can lead to injuries, exhaustion and leave one mentally depleted. It can also cause lasting physical harm,” says Chopra.
Drastic diets are dangerous
All of us know at least one person who is going on a diet after the festivities and parties are done. But just like compensatory exercise, drastic diets, slashing your food intake and extended fasting are not only ineffective but do more harm than good. There are dangers to calorie restriction over long periods of time because the body isn’t getting enough food and nutrients. “Long-term calorie deficits may pose certain risks, including nutrient deficiencies, changes in hormonal balance, potential negative impacts on mental health, and adverse effects on certain individuals, such as those with eating disorders or underlying health conditions,” warns Dr Anurag Aggarwal, consultant for internal medicine at Fortis Escorts Hospital in Faridabad
Moreover, fasting can lower glucose levels and stress the body excessively, says Dr Sushila Kataria, senior director, internal medicine at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. “Long term intermittent fasting can have adverse effects on the heart, especially for individuals with chronic conditions like diabetes, liver, or kidney diseases,” she adds. It is best to avoid unhealthy snacks at home during the festive season, suggests Chopra as you get plenty of those at the parties. When hungry, eat a fruit or a handful of nuts, she advises. These are filling snacks that do not contain added sugar or unhealthy fats.
As for alcohol, too much of it can cause dehydration and promote fat storage. “It is best to alternate your alcoholic drinks with several glasses of water,” says Chopra, adding that practicing control without depriving or starving yourself will help you navigate this festive season in a healthy way.
So, instead of feeling guilty, enjoy those party foods but remain mindful of moderation. In addition, plan your training routine around the likely disruptions and try not to miss your sessions. “You are not defined by one bad day or one bad meal. You are what you do daily,” Chopra says.