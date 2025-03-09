A practical guide to help you cut back on processed foods
Summary
- Processed foods are designed to be addictive but cutting back on them is not an impossible task. Here are practical tips that can help you say ‘No’ to that packet of chips or cookies
- Experts advice taking a slow approach to curb processed food intake instead of going cold turkey
A bag of chips here, a jam roll there or a small bar of dark chocolate because you craved something sweet— isn’t that what break-time or at-desk snacks invariably consists of for most of us these days? According to a WHO-led 2023 study, retail sales of ultra-processed foods in India had declined from 12.65 per cent in 2019 to 5.5 per cent in 2020. However, in 2021, it increased by 11.79 per cent. The factor in play here was the covid-19 pandemic. So, while the beginning of the pandemic saw people opting for convenience and comfort, during peak pandemic, they were opting for more home-cooked meals. And then, as the pandemic ended, everyone once again began choosing processed foods to save time.