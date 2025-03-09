A practical guide to help you cut back on processed foods

A bag of chips here, a jam roll there or a small bar of dark chocolate because you craved something sweet— isn’t that what break-time or at-desk snacks invariably consists of for most of us these days? According to a WHO-led 2023 study, retail sales of ultra-processed foods in India had declined from 12.65 per cent in 2019 to 5.5 per cent in 2020. However, in 2021, it increased by 11.79 per cent. The factor in play here was the covid-19 pandemic. So, while the beginning of the pandemic saw people opting for convenience and comfort, during peak pandemic, they were opting for more home-cooked meals. And then, as the pandemic ended, everyone once again began choosing processed foods to save time.

Also read: What body positivity means in the age of Ozempic

Eating processed foods on a regular basis is not good for you in the long run. “It can lead to a range of side effects such as excessive weight gain, cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, difficulty in digesting food, stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, weakened immune system, skin problems, disrupted gut health, and chronic inflammation," says Dr Rajiv Manek, consultant – general laparoscopic, metabolic and bariatric surgery, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai. Such foods are usually low in fibre and can interfere with one’s digestion process and gut health, Manek explains.

Nevertheless, each one of might as well admit that there have been scores of times, when we’ve given in to our child’s pestering and handed them a packet of chips. Or we've skipped breakfast and grabbed a protein bar on the way to work. If this is an occasional occurrence, there’s no cause to be worried. In fact, Delhi-based eating behaviour psychologist Dr Kavita Bhatnagar believes that not all processed foods are bad.

ADOPT A BALANCED APPROACH

“When we are busy and it is difficult to access safe and healthy home cooked food… and the choice is between food cooked in a stall in unhygienic conditions and processed food, I would recommend leaning towards the latter," Bhatnagar says. According to her, a balanced approach towards processed foods is the right way to go rather than demonising them. As she puts it, “It isn’t exactly a bad thing if you’re reaching for packaged or processed food for ‘convenience’ compared to reaching out to it for ‘comfort’".

Delhi-based nutritionist Aishwarya Rajan explains how processed foods get us addicted. Our brain tends to remember the taste, gets stuck to it and makes us buy another packet. That's how these foods end up being addictive, she notes. “The brain remembers the memory associated with the food— “it made me feel a certain way on a certain day"— and if this happens to be a happy memory, we’re inclined to repeat the experience," she adds.

So, what do you do when you get that craving to dig into a cup of instant noodles or reach for that packet of cheese puffs you’ve been eyeing since 2 pm? Bhatnagar says, “If you’ve eaten a balanced meal consisting of enough protein, carbs and fibre, the craving ideally shouldn’t occur." But if you do end up choosing a protein bar or a packet of chips or a cup of instant noodles instead of whole foods or a home-cooked meal, Rajan's advice is to balance it out. “Eat more foods containing fibre like fruits and drink a lot of water. This will make it easier for our body to digest all that we eat, and detoxify additives and other chemicals like preservatives and food colouring."

ADD PROTEIN TO YOUR MEALS

If packaged and processed foods can get our brains addicted to their tastes, giving up these foods seems near impossible? Not really, says Karthik R. The Bengaluru-based writer started paying attention to his health after a loved one was diagnosed with liver disease. The first thing he did was to stop drinking. The other habit he gave up was mindless snacking. “I stopped snacking even if I’d drink socially. This step itself reduced my weight from 135 kg in November 2023 to 128 kg in May 2024 (my ideal weight is between 90-95kg)," Karthik shares. Adding protein to all his meals and cutting the portion of carbs by half has helped him a great deal too. While quitting sugar was initially difficult, he found that adding more protein to each meal helped him manage his sweet tooth. And whenever the mood to have a chocolate hit, he’d reach out for the dark variety.

His advice? There's no point in denying yourself things you feel like having. “If you've cheated on your diet, it's not a big deal. Keep the momentum going by reverting to the routine. Try to choose healthier variants of your favourite food. For instance, if you feel like having chips one day, choose a relatively healthier version. The key is to reduce or remove cravings, and for that the most important thing is timely protein intake," Karthik adds.

Our brain tends to remember the taste, gets stuck to it and makes us buy another packet. That's how these foods end up being addictive

WHAT'S ON THE FOOD LABEL?

Reading the label is something most experts urge us to do while buying a packaged product. “It will help you make an informed decision. Avoid packaged foods that include high levels of fructose, corn syrup, artificial sweeteners, colors, added sugar, artificial flavors, excessive amounts of sodium, preservatives, chemicals, and trans fats," Manek says. Bhatnagar feels that it is important to check the amount of sodium or sugar per serve. “This is a tricky area to navigate. Try to ensure that the amount of chips or cookies you’re consuming is one serving. There’s no mandate to finish the whole packet. Don’t let the packet dictate how much you should consume," she cautions.

Rajan, too, believes that it is better to go slow than go cold turkey on processed foods. A little diet planning can go a long way in keeping processed foods away, she says. Her suggestions? “Soak oats overnight and add some berries and fruits, which could easily satiate your sweet tooth. Or carry home-made trail mix in a Ziploc bag, so that you have something to nibble on when you feel peckish."

Sumitra Nair is an independent journalised based in Kochi.