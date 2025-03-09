A practical guide to help you cut back on processed foods

ADD PROTEIN TO YOUR MEALS

If packaged and processed foods can get our brains addicted to their tastes, giving up these foods seems near impossible? Not really, says Karthik R. The Bengaluru-based writer started paying attention to his health after a loved one was diagnosed with liver disease. The first thing he did was to stop drinking. The other habit he gave up was mindless snacking. “I stopped snacking even if I’d drink socially. This step itself reduced my weight from 135 kg in November 2023 to 128 kg in May 2024 (my ideal weight is between 90-95kg)," Karthik shares. Adding protein to all his meals and cutting the portion of carbs by half has helped him a great deal too. While quitting sugar was initially difficult, he found that adding more protein to each meal helped him manage his sweet tooth. And whenever the mood to have a chocolate hit, he’d reach out for the dark variety.