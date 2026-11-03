How to prepare your neurodiverse child for the festive season

For a child who processes sensory input differently, or who depends on predictability to feel safe, festivals can feel overwhelming. When that child struggles or doesn’t act as per people’s expectations, the usual verdict from judging relatives is that the little one is “difficult,” “shy,” “spoilt,” or “needs more exposure.” Rarely does an adult consider that maybe the environment was not conducive for the child. My child, for example, would retreat from the celebration to play with pets. But, years of training my extended family worked and they don’t mind him stepping away to regulate himself any longer.