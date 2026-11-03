How to prepare your neurodiverse child for the festive season

Every year, even before the lights go up for Diwali, parents of neurodivergent children are busy planning, evaluating risks and dreading the festivities. I have been that parent, worried about navigating this time of the year for my neurodivergent child.
To protect my neurodivergent child, we would vacation during the festive season, much to the disappointment of my extended family. I would worry about the knowing glances and unwanted comments from family. Battling these anxieties, I wondered why we let the burden of preparation fall on the neurodivergent child and their caregiver or parent, instead of being able to lean on a more supportive, understanding society.
Neurodivergence is an umbrella term to describe brains of children and adults that do not process sensory input, social cues, attention and change in an expected manner. It includes individuals who are on the autism spectrum, have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, dyslexia, dyspraxia (learning differences) or Tourette Syndrome, with or without a formal diagnosis.
It describes a difference, not a deficit, and it is different for every individual.
These differences show up more during celebrations, when the environment is filled with noise, crowds, strong smells, unfamiliar food, broken routines and the expectation of visible cheer.
A festival that is celebratory for most can feel exhausting for a neurodivergent adult or a child. The impact is more pronounced in a child as they are learning to regulate themselves. A child’s struggle is so often misread as bad behaviour by adults, when it is actually a mismatch between the child’s inner world or personality and their environment.
For a child who processes sensory input differently, or who depends on predictability to feel safe, festivals can feel overwhelming. When that child struggles or doesn’t act as per people’s expectations, the usual verdict from judging relatives is that the little one is “difficult,” “shy,” “spoilt,” or “needs more exposure.” Rarely does an adult consider that maybe the environment was not conducive for the child. My child, for example, would retreat from the celebration to play with pets. But, years of training my extended family worked and they don’t mind him stepping away to regulate himself any longer.
One needs to make the environment conducive for the child to enjoy the festivities in the way they know best, even though it could be inconvenient for the people participating in it. Here are some of my learnings as a parent of a neurodivergent child.
For any neurodivergent person, it is good to know what they are getting into. Talking through the festival plan weeks ahead, rather than a night before, using a picture schedule, photos from festivals gone by, or a social story are very helpful in setting the stage for the child.
It makes the unknown known and leaves no surprises. It is also necessary to make the child aware of what to expect by sharing details about what will happen, in what order and for how long. Specifics matter, and it is better to say that they will be at the celebration for an hour, instead of “for some time”.
Keep triggers away as sensory stimulation causes immense discomfort for neurodivergent children. The common triggers include firecrackers, perfumes, new clothes that could itch or have tags, loud music, flashy lights, among others.
Reach for earplugs, noise cancelling headphones and sunglasses. Also, test new outfits with comfortable fabrics and keep familiar alternatives in hand. These should be part of the child’s festive gear.
Your child needs to return to a familiar meal, a nap, scheduled recovery time between events, and a wind-down ritual. In an unfamiliar environment, your little one could carry something familiar, like a favourite toy or a blanket. For my son, it is his favourite food in any form.
Autonomy matters, too; your child should decide which parts of the festivities they want to participate in because Diwali celebrations are not part of their regular day. A child who lights a single diya and then retreats is still participating. Consider involving the child to hand out sweets or arranging flowers which gives the much-needed structure in an unstructured setting.
Opting out should always be an acceptable answer. Keep an exit route. Don’t carpool; arrive in your own vehicle with just the child and a caregiver or the parent. Knowing they can leave usually lowers anxiety, and often means the child stays longer.
The bigger question that has been plaguing me is why families need to deal with this situation by themselves. To lighten their load, a host can play a conscious and active role. There is no better time than the festive season to be inclusive.
The simplest thing to do is to plan for a quiet room. Discourage fireworks or warn the family with a neurodivergent child when they are going to begin. Serve simple food along with festive must-haves, and don’t take it personally when a child eats very little. Greet children without demanding hugs or eye contact. Stop asking questions about why the child will not talk to the guests and start asking what would make it easier for the child to be comfortable. It’s alright to check with the family if the child would like to eat early or choose to leave early.
Festive events at schools, residential communities and office parties with families can also offer quiet rooms and advance schedules to make it easier for parents of neurodivergent children to plan their day. These accommodations don’t require much effort, but need genuine intent.
Most hosts are unfamiliar about how to communicate with a neurodivergent child and make them feel included. The first thing to know is that a meltdown by such a child is actually a response to sensory overload, and not misbehaviour.