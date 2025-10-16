From smart sunglasses to super shoes, 3 new essentials for the running season
From Oakley’s Meta Vanguard smart glasses to Garmin’s latest Forerunner and Puma’s new performance shoes, Lounge tried out these three products that promise to enhance your running experience
The running season is upon us. The Delhi Half Marathon just went by and the World Majors are coming thick and fast as are some of the biggest races in India, including the Spice Coast Marathon in Kochi, the Chennai Marathon, the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata and the Tata Mumbai Marathon. This is probably the best time to invest in accessories that could take your performance to the next level. A whole lot of products — from wearables to nutrition to shoes — have flooded the market in the last couple of months. Team Lounge reviews three new picks that could bring you joy while improving your training and race experience.