From smart sunglasses to super shoes, 3 new essentials for the running season

The Forerunner 570 comes in two sizes — 47mm and 42mm — with a brighter AMOLED display than found on previous generation units. The biggest change is that this version comes with an aluminium bezel, which makes it look more like a proper watch. Garmin has also loaded it with a built-in speaker and microphone, multi-band GPS and has sensors to measure your skin temperature. In addition to the popular Morning Report, the Forerunner 570 also gives you an Evening Report, and it also has Google Maps, A music player, and tracks accurate lap distances in meters on tracks all across the world. Apart from the usual tracking of runs, swims, rides, workouts and hikes, you could also make use of Garmin Coach to train for a race and benefit from its inbuilt sleep coach to improve your sleep hygiene.