Why are women football players at greater risk of ACL injuries?
SummaryProject ACL, a three-year-long research project launched in the UK in April, is an attempt to find the answer
Last Saturday, two past Ballon d’Or winners faced off against each other. No, not Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. It was Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas (two-time Ballon winner) and Olympique Lyon’s Ada Hegerberg (the first ever woman to win a Ballon). The two stalwarts locked horns in Bilbao, northern Spain, in the UEFA Women’s Champions League (UWCL) final on Saturday night in front of more than 50,000 supporters in the stands. Both of them came off the bench and tried to influence the game. Ultimately, Barcelona walked away with the trophy with Putellas scoring in stoppage time to seal the 2-0 win.
The win was noteworthy, but that night, the mere presence of these two stars, Putellas and Hegerberg, on the pitch was a reminder of a stark fact — women suffer a lot more ACL injuries than men. Indeed, if you looked closely, you'd find that a commonality that ties the two players together is that they have suffered serious Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injuries and spent a very long period of time recovering.
Women are up to six times more likely to suffer ACL injuries than men and about 66% of women’s football injuries occur without physical contact. In the last 18 months, elite women’s football has witnessed close to 200 ACL injuries, including the Chelsea and Australian striker Sam Kerr, England’s Euro winning skipper Leah Williamson and star player Beth Mead. From her years in football, including playing for the London-based Tottenham Hotspurs women’s team, Tanvie Hans says, “ACL tears are a lot more common among us [women] than among men." Yet, to this day, the best sports medicine minds, sports injury specialists and the medical fraternity in the world don’t know why it is so.