Why are women football players at greater risk of ACL injuries?

Coming to Project ACL, not only is there a lot more player awareness but also much more involvement in it. Lucy Bronze, who was on the field for Barcelona at the Champions League final on Saturday, and wrote her dissertation on ACL injuries in women’s sports, told Reuters, “The recovery time is one of the longest in terms of common injuries, and it tends to be if you’ve done your ACL that’s it, you know that you’re missing the next tournament or the Champions League final, the end of the season, whatever it is, for that reason it’s spoken about so much." Dr Stacy Emmonds of Leeds Beckett University, who is also involved in the study, told Sky Sports News that the study will not just improve the research in women’s football but in female athletes overall.