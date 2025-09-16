Say hello to ‘psycare’, the skincare category that blends beauty with wellness
Skincare brands are researching the link between wellness and natural ingredients that can soothe the mind as well as the skin
Wellness has moved beyond conversations about gut reboot, slow living and resetting boundaries. Feeling good is no longer a reward but rather, a daily ritual. It’s a shift that brands in the beauty and skin care business are leaning into. With mental wellness becoming a critical dimension of health post pandemic, there has been growth in wellness-driven beauty that organically ties in emotional and psychological needs. The science that studies the connection between the mind, emotions and skin is called ‘psychodermatology’. It’s an emerging field that works on the understanding that psychosomatic processes show up through the skin because it’s our largest, most visible organ and a primary barrier between us and the world.