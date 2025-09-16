Say hello to ‘psycare’, the skincare category that blends beauty with wellness

Recalling the case of a 32-year-old new mother who developed adult acne and facial eczema three months postpartum, Agarwal says, “Since standard treatments were mostly ineffective, I prescribed medication for acne and eczema, and a night-time routine of a chamomile cleansing wash and magnesium moisturizer. After six weeks, her skin clarity improved and the evening ritual boosted her well-being." While Agarwal may have nursed skepticism initially, her personal experience has changed her views on psychodermatology. “I experimented with lavender-scented skincare in the evenings instead of fragrance-free products. Over three months of alternating routines, I consistently experienced better sleep and reduced facial tension, though the improvements were subtle. That said, I am not entirely sure about the impact on skin ," she confesses.