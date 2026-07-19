5 ways to train your body for the first pull-up

Isometric holds

An isometric hold, when done just for a few seconds, can feel like a defeat. But it’s unnatural to expect the body to do 10-15 seconds of a tough isometric hold while hanging on a bar on the first few days of training. This takes patience. But there are three isometric holds to try here. Take a box or a chair, get into a position where the chin is above the bar and the hands bent on either side as if you have completed the pull-up and then hold there for as long as possible. Hop back onto the chair, take a minute off and try again. As you get stronger, stop jumping off and start lowering the body onto the box. Then add a band. And do the same holds, but keep training the body to go all the way down. Start using the box or the chair only to go up.