5 ways to train your body for the first pull-up

The first pull-up is always the toughest to get when it comes to bodyweight exercises. The push-up and the dip, both push oriented moves, are easier to conquer than the pull-up and while it may take more time, the move is totally worth it. The pull-up engages most of your upper body muscles but also depends on grip, core strength, and a little bravery to jump up and grab the bar. Beginners will surely need help with starting to learn a pull-up, and this isn’t just in the form of a gym-buddy. Most help will come from knowing how to use gym equipment as you progress from step to step.