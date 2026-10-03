What defines the new lot of running shoes for peak performance

Buoyed by the podium finishes for India’s long and middle distance runners—including three medals for Gulveer Singh and a silver medal for marathoner Sawan Barwal, at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya in Japan this year—recreational runners are enthusiastically welcoming the running season in India.
How to hit a new personal best is on the minds of tens of thousands as races start coming thick and fast, including World Majors such as Chicago Marathon and New York City Marathon and the homegrown Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon on October 18. Beyond proper training, the answer lies in choosing shoes that can help you reach your goals, believes Romain Girard, Global Head of Innovation for footwear at PUMA Group, as he looks at several shoe prototypes sitting in a black box in front of him at the company’s headquarters in Herzogenaurauch, Germany.
Every major sports brand seems to believe so. Nike’s newest race day shoes—including Nike Apex, Alpha Fly 4 and Swoosh Fly—are for runners of varying abilities ranging from elite athletes to slow or medium-paced recreational athletes. Adidas recently launched Adizero Adios Pro 5 aimed at fast recreational runners and has just announced a new shoe for slower ones where they can switch on and switch off the carbon plate mid-run depending on how they are feeling. The carbon-plate is lodged between a thick layer of lightweight midsole foam used in performance footwear. PUMA has Velocity without any carbon plates. But, it’s present in the Deviate range for seasoned runners and the Fast-R race day shoes for the elite. The reason, argues Girard, for launching high performance shoes for runners of very different capabilities is because everyone loves the feeling of running faster, no matter what end of the speed spectrum they maybe at. “Running shoes have to be relevant not only to the elite but to mass athletes too,” he adds. And to make that happen sports brands will need to innovate—be it with shapes, silhouettes, new technologies or materials.
Based on the level of an athlete's performance ranging from two-hour marathoners to six-hour marathoners, brands are designing shoes with the appropriate level of technology and architecture to ensure cushioning and speed. Now that every single running shoe brand uses carbon fibre plates in their shoes, the advancements are happening elsewhere. Nike has been experimenting with full-length Nike Air units underfoot, Adidas has experimented with a carbon rim that can be switched on and off, while PUMA has focussed on the foam and out-of-the-box architecture to help people achieve their goals of getting faster.
Among the prototypes I was privy to, a couple of shoes had double carbon plates (including one designed specifically for Hyrox), at least two pairs had extreme cushioning rendering them illegal for World Athletics competitions as rules mandate a maximum cushioning of 40mm, and another that is set to be launched shortly, had two carbon plates. “A runner’s journey has changed over the years. Athletes who run on the weekends and enjoy speed do not need to stick to legal shoes. There are multiple shades of racing today from community runs to party runs and park runs. These athletes can use the extra cushioning and other design innovations to enjoy the feeling of running faster,” points out Girard while I tried out the pair that resembled high heels minus the heels.