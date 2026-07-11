I am a food and drinks writer, here is why I quit alcohol

For Priya Chaphekar, a yoga educator and founder of Priyog Wellness in Mumbai, drinking often led to dehydration, exhaustion and a feeling of being run down. One of her lowest points involved throwing up in a parking lot before a 6 am class she was due to teach. Around the same time, her body had also become far more sensitive to alcohol. “Even a single drink would affect me far more than it used to. I wasn’t enjoying it the way I had in my twenties, so it started feeling pointless rather than pleasurable,” she says. The shift became permanent last year, after surgery for a malignant tumour. “That’s when I knew with complete certainty that this wasn’t a phase. Alcohol has left me, rather than me constantly resisting alcohol. It no longer feels like a sacrifice.” She still keeps a full bar cabinet at home. She has no urge to open it.