Why recovery skincare is the next big thing

The global aesthetic medicine market size was valued at $82.46 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% from 2024 to 2030. McKinsey’s 2021 and 2022 surveys revealed that 15–20% of respondents intended to begin using injectables—such as neuromodulators and dermal fillers—within five years, a shift that would double the number of current users. Notably, 11% expressed plans to try dermal fillers specifically, which would triple their user base. These strong signals from new and potential adopters underscore the injectables segment’s rapid mainstreaming and its outsized growth potential within the aesthetic medicine market. As procedures increase in frequency and accessibility, so too does the relevance of recovery skincare as a distinct subcategory.