4 recovery tools to power through your fitness journey

The hot and cold sleeve

I remember a calf injury from two years ago which needed a lot of icing. Luckily, I had access to a top physio when this happened and his clinic had an electric motorised cold therapy full leg compression sleeve. Covering the entire leg, this machine is used by top athletes, especially those who play and run, for their recovery. While this costs around ₹10,000, there is a newer, easier way to use cold therapy. The last couple of years have seen ice sleeves which cost 10 times less money and can be refrigerated in the freezer and worn for a few minutes to alleviate pain and aid recovery. The one I have cost ₹900 and is only meant for the knee and thigh. There are options to get elbow/calf and ankle sleeves as well. The same sleeve can be heated in a microwave and used as a hot compress. While this is more for relief, it also helps in recovery.