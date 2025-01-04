As an orthopedic surgeon, the number one myth one comes across is that sports are only for young people, and as you age, you can’t play anymore. While this might be partially true—since high-impact sports can be tough on the joints and increase the risk of injury as you age—remember: movement is important regardless of your age.

The Copenhagen Heart Study (published in 2018 in National Library of Medicine as Various Leisure-Time Physical Activities Associated With Widely Divergent Life Expectancies: The Copenhagen City Heart Study), followed 8577 participants for 25 years to study the impact of recreational sports such as soccer, cycling and tennis on their life expectancy. The study found that sports that involved social interaction improved the rate of longevity.

Here are a few low-impact sports and activities you can enjoy to stay active without straining your joints.

Also read: Planning to lose weight? Relying solely on exercise is not the answer 1. Cycling and Swimming: Whether it’s stationary or done in the outdoors, cycling is an excellent lower-body exercise and fantastic for joint health. Swimming, on the other hand, is a great full-body workout that feels light on the joints. Water supports your body weight, reduces strain, and makes exercising super fun – a win-win!

2. Yoga and Pilates: Both these movement modalities focus on improving core strength and flexibility, making them incredible for joint stability and enhancing overall strength.

3. Golf: This one's a great option for moderate exercise. It gets you walking and swinging, which is a wonderful way to incorporate movement into your routine.

4. Pickleball: This sport, that is currently trending in India, is a fantastic low-impact cardio workout if played correctly. To get started, opt for a smaller court on a softer surface, grab a racket, and start playing!

5. Walking: Never underestimate the power of a simple walk. And by walking, I mean taking casual strolls in the park, on a beach, or even on your terrace - not running or inclined walking. Hitting 10,000 steps a day can do wonders for both your mental and physical health.

A quick reminder: Sports are excellent for burning calories, improving cardiovascular health, and boosting your heart health. They can even help you live longer. But to truly improve your quality of life, you need to do more than just play sports. Muscle and strength training should be non-negotiable, regardless of your sport. Incorporate weightlifting or resistance training into your routine to build strength and live better as you age.