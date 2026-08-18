Can a room calm your nervous system?

As a wellness writer, I’ve been to my fair share of retreats. One thing I’ve noticed is that a beautiful room does not necessarily make me relax. Perhaps the lights are too bright, the air feels stale, or the temperature is off. And then there are spaces where I am instantly at ease. The light is gentle, the sound sits still, and the interiors induce calm. Every wellness space tries to recreate this mood. And one can upgrade their living space by borrowing from them.
“A room starts working on us before we consciously notice its design. The body reads the light, the sounds beyond the walls, the temperature, the textures under the hand and whether the space feels sheltered or exposed,” says Jaspreet Singh, general manager of Six Senses Vana in Dehradun. The nervous system receives information from its surroundings. Light influences alertness and sleep, noise disturbs the body even when one is no longer consciously listening, while temperature and air quality can affect how easy a space feels to inhabit. “When we say we feel calm, it is as though our body has already sensed it before the conscious mind registers it,” says Delhi-based consultant psychologist Dr Rachna Khanna Singh. “It is the combination of environmental cues and the way an individual perceives them that can shape whether a space feels restorative,” she says.
Light and sound
“Lighting is one of the most underestimated elements of design because we often think of it as something that simply helps us see,” says Anubha Aneja, a sensory interior and spatial designer. She describes lighting as “emotional architecture”. “A room should gently guide how you feel, not constantly demand your attention,” she says.
This idea has a biological basis. Light is the primary environmental signal that synchronises the human biological clock and can affect sleep. The International Commission on Illumination recommends high light exposure during the day, much lower exposure during the three hours before bed and near-darkness during sleep.
Aneja says interiors should change with the day rather than remain frozen under one brightness setting. “Morning light should feel bright and fresh, encouraging alertness and helping regulate the body’s internal clock. As the day progresses, light can gradually soften, becoming warmer and more ambient in the evening to signal that it’s time to slow down. A calming space isn’t brightly lit or dimly lit; it’s appropriately lit for the moment.”
Sound is more difficult to identify because a room can feel noisy even when nobody is speaking loudly. “Our perception of noise is often influenced more by how sound behaves than by its actual volume,” says Rahul Mistri, founder of Open Atelier Mumbai. Spaces with excessive reverberation, hard surfaces or poor proportions can amplify ordinary sounds, he explains, leaving the brain to filter through their reflections: “The end goal isn’t silence, but reducing cognitive load.”
Glass, polished marble, concrete, metal and other uninterrupted hard surfaces reflect rather than absorb sound. Curtains, upholstered furniture, rugs, timber detailing, perforated panels and acoustic ceilings can help balance them. The World Health Organization recommends less than 30 A-weighted decibels in bedrooms at night for good sleep. This is one reason a double-height lobby covered in stone and glass can look serene but sound exhausting.