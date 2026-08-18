Can a room calm your nervous system?

“A room starts working on us before we consciously notice its design. The body reads the light, the sounds beyond the walls, the temperature, the textures under the hand and whether the space feels sheltered or exposed,” says Jaspreet Singh, general manager of Six Senses Vana in Dehradun. The nervous system receives information from its surroundings. Light influences alertness and sleep, noise disturbs the body even when one is no longer consciously listening, while temperature and air quality can affect how easy a space feels to inhabit. “When we say we feel calm, it is as though our body has already sensed it before the conscious mind registers it,” says Delhi-based consultant psychologist Dr Rachna Khanna Singh. “It is the combination of environmental cues and the way an individual perceives them that can shape whether a space feels restorative,” she says.