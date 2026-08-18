Can a room calm your nervous system?

As a wellness writer, I’ve been to my fair share of retreats. One thing I’ve noticed is that a beautiful room does not necessarily make me relax. Perhaps the lights are too bright, the air feels stale, or the temperature is off. And then there are spaces where I am instantly at ease. The light is gentle, the sound sits still, and the interiors induce calm. Every wellness space tries to recreate this mood. And one can upgrade their living space by borrowing from them.
As a wellness writer, I’ve been to my fair share of retreats. One thing I’ve noticed is that a beautiful room does not necessarily make me relax. Perhaps the lights are too bright, the air feels stale, or the temperature is off. And then there are spaces where I am instantly at ease. The light is gentle, the sound sits still, and the interiors induce calm. Every wellness space tries to recreate this mood. And one can upgrade their living space by borrowing from them.
“A room starts working on us before we consciously notice its design. The body reads the light, the sounds beyond the walls, the temperature, the textures under the hand and whether the space feels sheltered or exposed,” says Jaspreet Singh, general manager of Six Senses Vana in Dehradun. The nervous system receives information from its surroundings. Light influences alertness and sleep, noise disturbs the body even when one is no longer consciously listening, while temperature and air quality can affect how easy a space feels to inhabit. “When we say we feel calm, it is as though our body has already sensed it before the conscious mind registers it,” says Delhi-based consultant psychologist Dr Rachna Khanna Singh. “It is the combination of environmental cues and the way an individual perceives them that can shape whether a space feels restorative,” she says.
“A room starts working on us before we consciously notice its design. The body reads the light, the sounds beyond the walls, the temperature, the textures under the hand and whether the space feels sheltered or exposed,” says Jaspreet Singh, general manager of Six Senses Vana in Dehradun. The nervous system receives information from its surroundings. Light influences alertness and sleep, noise disturbs the body even when one is no longer consciously listening, while temperature and air quality can affect how easy a space feels to inhabit. “When we say we feel calm, it is as though our body has already sensed it before the conscious mind registers it,” says Delhi-based consultant psychologist Dr Rachna Khanna Singh. “It is the combination of environmental cues and the way an individual perceives them that can shape whether a space feels restorative,” she says.
Light and sound
“Lighting is one of the most underestimated elements of design because we often think of it as something that simply helps us see,” says Anubha Aneja, a sensory interior and spatial designer. She describes lighting as “emotional architecture”. “A room should gently guide how you feel, not constantly demand your attention,” she says.
This idea has a biological basis. Light is the primary environmental signal that synchronises the human biological clock and can affect sleep. The International Commission on Illumination recommends high light exposure during the day, much lower exposure during the three hours before bed and near-darkness during sleep.
Aneja says interiors should change with the day rather than remain frozen under one brightness setting. “Morning light should feel bright and fresh, encouraging alertness and helping regulate the body’s internal clock. As the day progresses, light can gradually soften, becoming warmer and more ambient in the evening to signal that it’s time to slow down. A calming space isn’t brightly lit or dimly lit; it’s appropriately lit for the moment.”
Sound is more difficult to identify because a room can feel noisy even when nobody is speaking loudly. “Our perception of noise is often influenced more by how sound behaves than by its actual volume,” says Rahul Mistri, founder of Open Atelier Mumbai. Spaces with excessive reverberation, hard surfaces or poor proportions can amplify ordinary sounds, he explains, leaving the brain to filter through their reflections: “The end goal isn’t silence, but reducing cognitive load.”
Glass, polished marble, concrete, metal and other uninterrupted hard surfaces reflect rather than absorb sound. Curtains, upholstered furniture, rugs, timber detailing, perforated panels and acoustic ceilings can help balance them. The World Health Organization recommends less than 30 A-weighted decibels in bedrooms at night for good sleep. This is one reason a double-height lobby covered in stone and glass can look serene but sound exhausting.
Dr Arpit Bansal, chief scientific curator of Longevity Summit India 2026, says beautiful wellness spaces frequently make this mistake: “Beauty is a visual judgement, and your nervous system isn’t making a visual judgement. It’s making a safety judgement, using inputs the eye doesn’t rank highly.” Among the common mistakes he identifies are evening light designed for photographs, music loud enough to make guests raise their voices, and an overreliance on hard, reflective surfaces.
Designed to restore
The wellness experience does not necessarily begin when a therapist enters the room. It may start at the retreat’s entrance with design cues to signal calm. Also, the mindshift is not instant. “Your nervous system is not going to magically transform from stressed to relaxed once you walk in,” says Dr Rachna. Low light, reduced sound, and a comfortable temperature can gradually signal it is time to wind down.
Tulåh Clinical Wellness in Kozhikode, Kerala, uses curves and soft lines, warm shades, comforting textiles, high ceilings and glass walls that allow daylight and views of the Western Ghats indoors. Some of its more interesting details include power sockets placed away from the bedside to encourage guests to take a break from their phones, and a restaurant where phones are not allowed. These changes do not, by themselves, heal the nervous system, but remove easy access to distractions.
At Six Senses Vana, different rooms are intended to support different ways of disconnecting. The Bodhi Suite has a dedicated space for meditation. The Esteva Suite has a separate study for guests who need to work. “Its dedicated study gives work a clear place, allowing the rest of the suite to be used for meditation and sleep,” says Singh. “Sometimes a physical boundary helps the mind create one too.” he says highlighting a room cannot force a person to rest, but it can remove a few obstacles.
Biophilic design—the incorporation of nature, daylight, views and natural materials into buildings—is now a fixture in wellness vocabulary. It also has one of the field’s most frequently cited studies. In 1984, researcher Roger Ulrich examined the records of 46 patients who had undergone gallbladder surgery. Half had hospital windows facing a natural scene; the remaining patients faced a brick wall. Those with the natural view had shorter postoperative stays, received fewer negative comments in nurses’ notes and took fewer potent painkillers.
It was a small comparative study, not proof that a tree view can replace medical care. But it helped establish the idea that the physical environment may influence recovery. “The environment won’t replace sleep, movement, food, relationships or medical treatment,” says Bansal. “It’s a modifier, not a cure.”
For people who constantly feel wired, Dr Rachna recommends clearer boundaries between different kinds of activity. “Working, eating and sleeping in the same place can confuse the brain and prevent adequate rest,” she says. Decluttering, minimising noise and screen exposure, improving evening lighting and setting aside a designated area to relax can be incorporated into your home design to signal when one part of the day has ended and another has begun.
Anushka Patodia is an independent journalist from Mumbai.