Why re-reading your child's favourite story is good for them

‘I’m done hiding, now I’m shining like I’m born to be…’

If you are the parent of a young child, chances are you have been hearing this line endless times a day – in your car, on your listening device, and sometimes, quietly in your own head while going about your daily chores. For those caught unaware, this is a song from the film KPop Demon Hunters that kept kids occupied for a good part of 2025 and continues to do so in the new year.

While exasperated parents may tell young ones to stop boring them with the same tunes and stories, research shows repeated listening can actually be good for the young and the old alike. In 2024, an experimental study, titled Vocabulary Learning Through Viewing Dual-subtitled Videos, published in the academic journal ReCALL, found that repeated viewings of dual‑subtitled videos led to better vocabulary gains and retention than single viewings for language learners.

Children, after all, live in a world where almost everything is new. When they return to the same show, they know what’s coming next, and that sense of certainty helps them feel calm and in control, believes Dr Rachana Gopalakrishna, consultant neurodevelopmental and behavioural paediatrician, Rainbow Hospital, Bengaluru. “Many parents worry when their child asks for the same story night after night or wants to watch the same cartoon repeatedly. But for a child, familiar stories feel like a warm blanket —predictable, safe and reassuring,” she notes.

In 2024, a long-term study, titled Reciprocal Relationships among Reading and Vocabulary Over Time: A Longitudinal Study from Grade 1 to 5, published in the journal Reading and Writing, which followed children from grade 1 to 5, found that those who reread familiar books built stronger vocabularies.

MERE EXPOSURE EFFECT

Psychologists call this the ‘mere exposure effect’: when people are exposed to an experience over and over, they develop a liking towards it. First identified by psychologist Robert Zajonc in 1968, it explains why a tune we may have loathed at first grows on us; familiar movies feel soothing especially during duress; and children enjoy delving into the same book again. Think of The Famous Five or Harry Potter books that your child, or even you, turn to repeatedly. And after a long day of work, rewatching a sappy Bollywood movie or binge-watching Friends offers a great deal of comfort.

Padma Srinivasan, educator and mother to a nine-year-old, finds children’s shows to be rich with characters. “My daughter, for instance, loves the unicorns and their special powers in the Unicorn Academy series, as well as the strong bonds between the girls. Each time she rewatches it, she notices something new. Those stories and values stay with her a little more.” It is also why many children begin finishing sentences, repeating dialogues or acting out scenes from their favourite shows. “All these are wonderful signs of learning and imagination at work,” points out Gopalakrishna.

There are concerns about rewatching shows which could lead to overexposure to screens. The Indian Academy of Pediatrics has guidelines to help parents: Babies and toddlers under the age of two should not be exposed to screens barring the occasional video call with close ones; those in the age group of two-five must limit screentime to an hour at the most; and older children as well as adolescents must balance watching shows with adequate physical activity and sleep.

INTELLECTUAL STRENGTH

Children’s story writer Ashrafi Antia has observed the benefits of repeated reading for kids, both in her personal and professional life. “When she was small, my daughter loved listening to the same stories. Even in my experience as an author of children’s books, and through interactions with children during storytelling and reading sessions, I’ve observed that the impact of a good tale deepens with repetition,” she states. “When children return to a story, they not only relive its emotions but begin to notice new details, ask questions and engage more thoughtfully with the narrative. The act of going back to familiar stories truly supports both the cognitive and emotional growth of a child,” she elaborates.

So, when does repetition become a little too much? Watch out if the child gets upset when a routine is changed, refuses to engage in any other play, or insists on only one specific show or book for long periods, advises Gopalakrishna. “Parents should trust their instincts if something feels off. If the child’s behaviour is accompanied by poor eye contact, limited communication, lack of pretend play, or reduced interest in people, seeking evaluation from a developmental pediatrician early can be helpful. But in most cases, this phase is a normal part of growing up and passes naturally,” she concludes.

From the moment they babble their first words like ‘mamma’ and ‘papa’ to the time they enjoy re-reading and singing the same songs, repetition is woven into how children learn and forms an important part of a joyous childhood. In addition to providing a sense of comfort to the child, familiarity gently nudges curious minds to understand the big world at their own pace, one step at a time.



HOW TO GET YOUR YOUNG ONE TO RE-READ

While children love to rewatch their favourite shows and movies, making them re-read a book could require a little effort and guidance from parents. Here are some simple tips on how to do this:



Space out books: Give the same book to the kid after a considerable gap. Else let the child read a new book and an old one at the same time to avoid boredom.

Re-read together: Knowing the book makes it easier for parents to have more thoughtful discussions with their older kids.

Ask new questions: Help kids notice newer characters and plot details every time they re-read.

Allow kids to finish sentences: Younger children love to finish sentences so pause at the right time and let them lead the way. Rhyming books, such as those by Dr Seuss, encourage children to anticipate and actively participate.

Watch the film adaptation: Isn’t it fun to read the book first and then watch a movie based on it? Do it along with the kids.

Deepa Natarajan Lobo is an independent journalist based in Bengaluru.