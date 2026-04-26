It’s not just sleep: New research shows how deeply social media affects our mental health

We know it isn’t good for us, and yet we doomscroll every single day often late into the night. Now, new research from the University of Oxford Wellbeing Research Centre claims that short-form videos—Reels on Instagram, Shorts on YouTube, and TikToks on TikTok—which deliver quick dopamine hits, may do more harm than simply disrupting sleep or reducing productivity.

The research, part of the World Happiness Report, found that algorithm-driven apps like Instagram, YouTube Shorts and TikTok, designed to keep users scrolling, are more detrimental to mental health than communication platforms such as WhatsApp. Platforms designed to facilitate direct social connection show a clear positive association with happiness, while those driven by algorithmically curated content tend to demonstrate a negative association at high rates of use.

Data shows higher youth wellbeing in countries where more time is spent using the internet for communication, and lower wellbeing in countries with higher average hours of social media use. According to Aparna Ramakrishnan, consultant psychiatrist at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, this distinction stems from how these platforms are designed: Instagram is a highly visual, performance-driven platform built around curated identities, whereas WhatsApp is primarily a communication tool.

SOCIAL MEDIA DISTORTS OUR PERCEIVED LIFE SATISFACTION

“On Instagram, users are constantly exposed to idealised versions of others’ lives—perfect bodies, holidays and achievements—which can trigger social comparison, lower self-esteem and feelings of inadequacy. The app also creates a validation loop, where self-worth becomes tied to external approval. WhatsApp, on the other hand, is more private and functional, with interactions typically limited to known social circles, reducing the pressure to perform or compare,” she explains.

Social media use is linked not only to negative mental health outcomes but also to perceived life satisfaction. Data from the Programme for International Student Assessment, which examined seven internet activities among 15-year-olds across 47 countries, shows that life satisfaction is highest at low levels of social media use, and declines as usage increases.

Social media is more dangerous for the younger generations because it taps into the emotional component of young minds, especially as their cognitive ability is still developing and emotional control is limited, says Mimansa Singh Tanwar, clinical psychologist and the head of Fortis Healthcare’s Fortis School Mental Health Program. “Research has shown [social media has] an impact on attention, concentration span, memory, emotions and self-esteem. Trolling and cyberbullying experiences on social media also hugely impact an individual’s mental health,” adds Tanwar.

Excessive social media use is also linked to anxiety, depression, loneliness and poor sleep. Constant notifications and the pressure to stay engaged can keep the brain in a heightened state of alertness, making it difficult to relax, warns Aparna Ramakrishnan. The impact extends beyond mental health. “Poor mental health does not exist in isolation; it significantly affects physical and physiological wellbeing. Chronic stress and anxiety can lead to headaches, gastrointestinal issues, fatigue, weakened immunity, and even increase the risk of cardiovascular problems. Sleep disruption, which is common with excessive screen time, further aggravates both mental and physical health,” she adds.

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SOCIAL MEDIA IS CHANGING HOW WE THINK, FEEL AND BEHAVE

For adolescents, problematic social media use is associated with more psychological complaints and lower life evaluation. Between 2018 and 2022, negative association between problematic social media use and adolescent wellbeing intensified, cutting across all socioeconomic groups. Globally, the link between problematic use and lower wellbeing is stronger among adolescents from lower socioeconomic backgrounds than among their higher-status peers. Tanwar suggests that rather than trying to analyse which platform causes more harm, we ought to focus on how engagement with social media has been changing us behaviourally, socially, cognitively and emotionally.

“Most of us start and end our day with social media. It has a habit-forming quality and has become an extension of who we are: what we portray, how we interact with these platforms, and what it tends to replace in our life. If it replaces outdoor activity, physical exercise, one-on-one interactions or sleep, then it is affecting our lifestyle. Such changes are visible in both adults and children but its influence can be particularly pronounced in younger users as they are still in their developmental years. Exposure to unfiltered or inappropriate content can also shape their belief systems,” she adds.

SOCIAL MEDIA'S IMPACT ACROSS GENERATIONS

The impact of social media on wellbeing also varies by sex, geography, primary use case and socioeconomic status. It appears strongly negative for Gen Z, moderately negative for Millennials, close to neutral for Gen X, and slightly positive for Baby Boomers. Among girls in most regions, non-users of social media were the most likely to report complete life satisfaction, although in some regions, heavy users were also more likely to report complete satisfaction than moderate users. Overall, mean life satisfaction among girls was highest among light users (less than an hour a day) and declined with increased usage. Among boys, this pattern held consistently only in Western Europe and English-speaking countries.

The study, however, found that many adolescents and young adults spend two hours or more on social media each day. “Platforms like Instagram, YouTube Shorts, TikTok and Snapchat are designed using principles of behavioural psychology. Their short-form content delivers quick dopamine hits, while algorithmic personalisation keeps users hooked on content tailored to their preferences. This combination mimics patterns seen in addictive behaviours, making it difficult for users — especially adolescents — to disengage,” notes Ramakrishnan.

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WILL BANNING SOCIAL MEDIA BE EFFECTIVE?

Based on an argument similar to Ramakrishnan’s, some governments, such as Australia, have already moved to ban social media (excluding WhatsApp) for those under 16. Several others, including India, are contemplating a similar ban. However, experts caution that such bans may serve as short-term safeguards rather than comprehensive solutions.

Tanwar says that it is not just about social media as children are exposed to digital content from a very young age due to accessibility and the all-pervasive nature of screens. Ramakrishnan believes simply restricting access without education may delay, rather than prevent, problematic use. Both propose a more sustainable approach that involves digital literacy, parental supervision, age-appropriate boundaries, filtering content and monitoring usage. “Teaching children how to engage responsibly with technology, recognise harmful content, and regulate screen time is far more effective than outright bans,” recommends Ramakrishnan. “The goal is not elimination, but healthy integration of technology.” It is important to work on both ends, says Tanwar. “Platforms have a responsibility to ensure less harmful and age-appropriate content and parents and schools need to monitor usage, teach social media literacy skills.”

Lounge contacted Google and Meta, the social media company that owns Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp, for this article. While Google did not respond, a Meta spokesperson sent a generic reply to three specific questions: “We want the same thing as lawmakers: safe, positive online experiences for young people and believe parents should decide which apps their teens use. We support laws that empower parents to approve teen app downloads on the app store. Governments considering bans should be careful not to push teens toward less safe, unregulated sites, or logged out experiences that bypass important protections such as the default safeguards we offer in Instagram’s Teen Accounts. We’ll comply with social media bans where they are enforced, but with teens using around 40 apps weekly, targeting a handful of companies won’t keep them safe. Bans should apply equally across the many apps teens use.”

TIPS TO HELP KIDS NAVIGATE SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS

1. Set clear screen-time boundaries and device-free zones, especially before bedtime

2. Encourage offline activities such as sports, hobbies, and face-to-face interactions

3. Promote open conversations about what children consume online

4.Set an example with healthy digital behaviour as adults

5. Teach mindful usage: use devices with purpose rather than passive scrolling

6. Recognise early warning signs such as irritability, withdrawal, sleep disturbances, or declining academic performance

7. Seek timely professional support if needed