Why restrictive diets collapse under corporate lifestyles

The Indian corporate workforce is becoming more health aware, but also more metabolically fragile. It means people may appear healthy but are increasingly at risk of metabolic disorders such as obesity, diabetes, insulin resistance, high cholesterol, and cardiovascular disease due to factors like stress, poor diet, lack of physical activity, and irregular lifestyles. Metabolically fragile does not specifically mean poor digestion or damaged gut health, although gut health can contribute to metabolic health.
According to a 2025 research published in BMC Public Health, sedentary work environments in India have been associated with an exponential increase in the incidence of abdominal obesity and prolonged metabolic risks. This makes it easier to understand why the corporate sector is extremely receptive to the wellness trends that involve diets. Intermittent fasting, drastic calorie reduction, detox programmes, and stringent dietary approaches are sold as efficient means of achieving results by overworked professionals. Even the terminology used reflects a business perspective: optimization, discipline, performance, and control.