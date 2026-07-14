Why restrictive diets collapse under corporate lifestyles

This is why slow and mindful eating practices become more applicable than strict dieting approaches. The concept of Hara Hachi Bu, which translates to eating until one is about eighty percent full, practiced by Japanese people, presents a stark alternative to the current diet culture. It is not dependent on starving and being obsessed with food. On the contrary, it focuses on mindfulness, moderation, and listening to your body. Unfortunately, it is exactly what today’s corporate culture interferes with the most. Many people have their meals while responding to emails, attending meetings, traveling, or scrolling through their screens. Meals are taken rapidly and without much thought to the body’s needs. Often, individuals complete their meals without realizing the feeling of fullness.