Why restrictive diets collapse under corporate lifestyles

According to a 2025 research published in BMC Public Health, sedentary work environments in India have been associated with an exponential increase in the incidence of abdominal obesity and prolonged metabolic risks. This makes it easier to understand why the corporate sector is extremely receptive to the wellness trends that involve diets. Intermittent fasting, drastic calorie reduction, detox programmes, and stringent dietary approaches are sold as efficient means of achieving results by overworked professionals. Even the terminology used reflects a business perspective: optimization, discipline, performance, and control.