Is it time to rethink India’s cities for active living?

In London, people often run from home to their place of work. In New York and Madrid, it’s common to see people exercising in parks during lunch breaks and after office hours. In Salo on the shores of Lake Garda in Northern Italy, running and cycling around the lake are among the most popular activities for the town’s residents. In Paris, Berlin and Geneva, swimming in the lakes in the summer and in public pools during winter months is an integral part of regular life. While exercise is becoming more common in India and new condominiums have sports and exercise facilities to cater to the demands of their residents, a question to be asked is whether our cities and public spaces are keeping pace with our evolving lifestyles? Are they encouraging us to lead healthier lives like other cities across the world?

Our cities still prioritise vehicles over people, points out Sony K, a 47-year-old banker from Bengaluru who loves running. “Broken footpaths, encroached sidewalks, lack of cycling lanes, poor lighting, and traffic make exercising outdoors unsafe. Parks exist but access is uneven. Bengaluru is often called the runners’ hub of India yet runners don’t get respect on the roads. There’s little safe space for training, and the mindset of motorists and city planning still ignores fitness users," says Sony.

Delhi-based celebrity trainer and founder of Kosmic Fitness, Gagan Arora, says the situation isn’t very different in Delhi either. “We are still far behind when it comes to public infrastructure that promotes an active lifestyle. We don’t have proper pavements for walking or jogging, no cycling tracks for commuters, lack of road etiquette and respect for pedestrians and cyclists. The public gyms and parks we have are in serious need of maintenance," says Arora who regularly conducts outdoor training sessions in Delhi.

Compared to a decade ago and especially after the pandemic, several towns and cities have had workout equipment installed in public spaces for people to use. While the idea is a step in the right direction, a majority of the people do not know the right way to use the equipment, argues Arora. Sony accepts that the municipal authorities installed outdoor gyms across Bengaluru’s parks, but quickly adds that most of them are either basic or poorly maintained and not designed for progressive training. “They are used casually by seniors or morning walkers. (Outdoor gyms) are a good starting point, but lack maintenance contracts, shade, water, toilets, and guidance for effective use," she says.

INDIA'S UNPLANNED CITIES

The one reason our cities do not support or inspire an active lifestyle is because they were never truly designed, explains Aruna Sujit, 48, a Bengaluru-based urban designer, architect and academician. “Our cities grew organically, with only a handful shaped by any form of planning. Historically, outdoor play, walking, and community sports were integral to the Indian life, but rising density and relentless construction have consumed much of our open spaces," she says.

There’s a lot of privatisation in the active lifestyle sector with gyms, run clubs and fitness studios popping up across the country but when it comes to public infrastructure, Indian towns and cities continue to lag. “For the last 15–20 years, our public infrastructure has rarely been human-centric. It has been designed largely for vehicles, not people. Forget creating spaces for active living, walkability, or sports, even the most fundamental element — safety — has too often been overlooked," says Aruna before noting that things are changing. “Lately urban designers, urban planners and some active citizens are pushing for liveability, walkability, and green cover in a way that wasn’t on the radar 15–20 years ago."

PROMOTE OUTDOOR FITNESS

New Delhi-based businessman Virat Bhushan, 63, runs regularly on the roads and parks of the National Capital Region, and come October, will be taking part in his 20th Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon. Yet, he says the city is far from safe for running. “People should have easy access to parks and open spaces for walking, cycling, and other forms of exercise. Additionally, weekend sports competitions should be frequently organised to encourage an active lifestyle and increase participation," says Bhushan on what can be done to usher any change. Arora agrees with Bhushan and adds, “Local park authorities need to promote outdoor fitness camps beyond yoga and running. There are hundreds of exercise forms which are fun to do in groups and promote community fitness . Also, we need to educate children about the benefits of exercise early, while they are still in school."

As far as India’s public infrastructure is concerned, Aruna is clear that the problem isn’t the lack of land or space. “Do we have enough open spaces for parks? Of course we do. The problem is a lack of vision. As an urban designer, I see how much land is wasted as a by-product of our vehicle-centric projects. If we reimagine and integrate these underutilised spaces, they could transform into vibrant, large public spaces for communities," she argues.

A NEED FOR HUMAN-CENTRIC DESIGN

The idea of urban design is still very new in India. Yet, while urban planning is undeniably important, as Aruna observes, it often treats the city in only two dimensions without capturing the lived, experiential side of urban life. “It is human-centric design that brings context, memory, and community engagement into our built environments," she says.

Citing the example of London, which albeit being fast-paced has systems that work greatly with respect to its human-centric designs, Aruna notes, “Whether it’s parks, children’s play areas, walkability, or cycling, these elements can be seamlessly integrated when design starts with people. A deeper understanding of the many layers of a city, with people at the core, will lead to cities that are not only resilient and sustainable, but also healthier and more humane." Streets have to be designed as non-negotiable for pedestrians and cycling or running without fear of being run down by vehicles, she adds. For both Sony and Aruna, Singapore stands out as one of the best examples of a busy city that promotes a healthy and active lifestyle.

According to Arora, one change that could improve India’s attitude towards exercise and sport is ensuring that every Indian has access to a clean jogging track or park within 5km of their home or office. Sony sees the need for providing “drinking water and toilets in existing parks, dedicated running loops in popular activity spots and dedicated lanes for running and walking on certain roads during early mornings with strict traffic control and cycling friendly networks". For Aruna, awareness is key as is an updated public infrastructure with last mile connectivity as it automatically promotes a healthy lifestyle. “People are willing to go outdoors and exercise if their cities are designed well and safe," Aruna says.

