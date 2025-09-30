Is it time to rethink India’s cities for active living?

In London, people often run from home to their place of work. In New York and Madrid, it’s common to see people exercising in parks during lunch breaks and after office hours. In Salo on the shores of Lake Garda in Northern Italy, running and cycling around the lake are among the most popular activities for the town’s residents. In Paris, Berlin and Geneva, swimming in the lakes in the summer and in public pools during winter months is an integral part of regular life. While exercise is becoming more common in India and new condominiums have sports and exercise facilities to cater to the demands of their residents, a question to be asked is whether our cities and public spaces are keeping pace with our evolving lifestyles? Are they encouraging us to lead healthier lives like other cities across the world?