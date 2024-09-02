This party season, go easy on your drinks. Here’s why

The party season is knocking on our doors, but I bring some grim news: No amount of alcohol is good for humans, no matter what one’s age is. Even moderate drinking among older adults. A new study published in July debunked a long-held belief that drinking red wine in moderation is beneficial for the cardiac health of adults.

Titled Alcohol Consumption Pattern and Mortality Among Older Adults With Health-Related Or Socioeconomic Risk Factors, the paper is the result of a study conducted in the UK, that tracked over 135,000 subjects for 12 years. It found that even low-risk drinking was associated with higher mortality among older adults. The study defined light drinking as 20g a day for men and 10g a day for women. The researchers found that there were no benefits between light to moderate alcohol consumption and mortality.

Also read: 5 great compound exercises that build strength and burn fat “There is no amount of alcohol that is safe. In fact, the risk starts from the first drop,” says Dr. Dattatray Solanke, consultant gastroenterologist at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, echoing the study’s findings. In India, anecdotal wisdom suggests that up to four drinks or 40g of alcohol per week for men and two drinks or 20g per week for women count as safe drinking habits. “Recently this concept has also been challenged as alcohol has been linked to cancers (breast, liver, colon) cardiovascular disease, liver disease, neurological damage and mental health issues such as anxiety and depression,” says

Dr. Nishant Nagpal, director for gastroenterology at Fortis Hospital in Noida.

In India, the permissible limit for drinking and driving is 0.03% per 100ml of blood or 30ml of alcohol. The country, however, do not have a defined “safe limit” for alcohol, says Solanke. “There is a need for guidelines emphasising minimal consumption and highlighting the risks associated with any alcohol intake. Public awareness campaigns should educate people about the risks and encourage healthier lifestyle choices,” he says.

Fitness and alcohol do not mix As far as fitness and sports are concerned, alcohol has a devastating impact on both. It impairs endurance, speed, strength and overall performance, warns Nagpal. It also hampers coordination, balance and cognitive functions, which increase the risk of injury.

Due to its diuretic qualities, alcohol also causes dehydration and interferes with protein synthesis—the process by which muscles repair and grow stronger after exercise, says Solanke. “This can lead to prolonged recovery times and reduced muscle gains. It disrupts sleep patterns and impairs good sleep which is crucial to fitness. Alcohol also disrupts metabolic processes leading to a decrease in energy levels and endurance and impairs the body’s ability to burn fat. Alcohol is high in empty calories, which can contribute to weight gain without providing any nutritional benefits,” explains Solanke.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) makes it clear that even the smallest amount of alcohol affects health. Alcohol is classified as a Group 1 carcinogen by the International Agency for Research on Cancer along with tobacco, asbestos, and radiation, and drinking significantly increases the risk of cancers such as bowel cancer and breast cancer. Even small amounts can elevate this risk, says Solanke. “In addition, alcohol consumption has been linked to cardiovascular problems, such as hypertension and atrial fibrillation, which can lead to more severe conditions like heart attacks and strokes. Furthermore, alcohol can impair cognitive function, contribute to mental health disorders, and exacerbate conditions like anxiety and depression,” Solanke adds.

Despite the obvious risks of alcohol consumption, millions across the world continue to “enjoy” their drink. That’s because the human-alcohol relationship is a complex one. In many countries, it’s a cultural thing. Doctors admit that alcohol has the ability to initially provide a sense of relaxation and stress relief due to its depressant effects on the central nervous system.

“Psychologically, alcohol can lower inhibitions and create a temporary feeling of euphoria,” says Solanke. However, these perceived psychological benefits are often short-lived and, almost always accompanied by the negative effects of alcohol. Nagpal also agrees that alcohol consumed in small to moderate quantities causes elation and leads to short-term relaxation and temporary stress relief. “In parties, alcohol can help people get over their inhibitions and facilitate interaction. However, indulging in the same behaviour repetitively causes dependence on alcohol and mental health disturbances such as addiction, depression and anxiety,” he says.

Alcohol can also increase anxiety, disrupt sleep, and contribute to mood swings as its effects wear off. Regular reliance on alcohol for relaxation can lead to a dependency, where individuals begin to feel they need a drink to cope with stress or unwind, potentially leading to addiction to drink.

“Furthermore, when you resort to alcohol, the actual causes of your stress or anxiety remain unresolved. In the long-term, healthier relaxation techniques, such as exercise, meditation, or spending time with loved ones, can offer more sustainable and beneficial psychological relief without the risks associated with alcohol,” Solanke says.