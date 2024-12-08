The role of intuition: When and how should you trust that gut feeling

Krishna Tanna, a Mumbai-based writer and strategist, recalls a moment when intuition led her to a seemingly spontaneous but deeply fulfilling experience. Without concrete plans or logistical preparation, Tanna and her sister decided on a whim to visit Rishikesh, staying at the Osho Ashram and exploring without an itinerary. “Although we left without knowing how things would work out, I just knew in my gut it was the right thing to do," she recalls. They encountered strangers who helped them through unexpected challenges, and the trip became a cherished memory, validating her faith in her instincts.

Tanna’s experience reflects a fundamental aspect of intuition—it often feels like an inexplicable yet reliable guide. Intuition can bypass rational steps, drawing from a deep well of memories, sensory experiences, and emotional cues that form a “gut feeling". But can this internal compass truly lead us well in today’s complex world, or is it merely an illusion?

Defining intuition

Psychologists see intuition as more than a hunch. It’s a psychological process that pulls from past experiences, implicit knowledge, and even subtle cues stored in the subconscious mind. Mumbai-based counseling psychologist Tanu Choksi describes intuition as “thinking without thinking," where the brain processes vast amounts of information swiftly without conscious awareness. Intuition’s immediacy makes it valuable in moments that demand quick decisions, but its underlying mechanisms are deeply rooted in one’s personal history and implicit knowledge.

Expanding on this, Divya Srivastava, a counselling psychologist from The Silver Lining in Mumbai adds that intuition functions as a “bridge between the conscious and unconscious mind," connecting us with archetypal symbols and collective knowledge stored within us . This idea aligns with Carl Jung’s belief that intuition operates as a primary psychological function, allowing people to perceive possibilities inherent in situations without conscious analysis.

Anshuma Kshetrapal, a psychotherapist based in Delhi, shares that intuition also encompasses physical memory—our bodies carry sensory cues that guide us, often unnoticed. “The mind is just not in your brain; it’s your entire body. Memory is stored in emotional and sensory ways, beyond the conscious experience," she explains . This insight reveals how the mind processes non-verbal and sensory information that contributes to intuitive insight, often without our realizing it.

An unseen ally in decision-making

In high-pressure moments, intuition can act as an immediate filter. Choksi points out that intuition is “a rapid response system," which contrasts sharply with analytical thinking that involves weighing pros, cons, and potential consequences . Analytical thinking is methodical and slow, providing a comprehensive view of complex situations. But intuition pulls from past experiences in a flash, offering quick judgments, especially useful when time is limited or there’s insufficient data.

Anusha Venkatram, a Mumbai-based social media marketer, notes that her intuition has guided her through critical career moments. During her placement at MICA, she trusted her intuition about her compatibility with potential roles. While she didn’t feel right about some placements, she felt strongly about Dentsu Webchutney and was ultimately offered the position. “My gut told me I would get it, and I did," she says, adding that trusting her intuition has often led her to success.

For Venkatram intuition manifests as a physical sensation—a feeling of butterflies when something feels right or a sinking sensation when it feels wrong. This alignment of mind and body is a hallmark of intuition. Tanna shares a similar view, noting that intuitive decisions bring a sense of calm and stillness, whereas ignoring intuition often manifests in discomfort or anxiety. “Body cues—it never lies," she says, emphasizing how physical responses can validate one’s gut feelings in uncertain situations.

Studies support intuition’s role in decision-making. A 2007 meta-analysis by Dane and Pratt, Exploring Intuition and its Role in Managerial Decision Making, highlighted intuition’s effectiveness in fields where expertise builds reliable patterns, such as medicine and sports. The study demonstrated that expert intuition can match the accuracy of analytical review, particularly in familiar, high-stakes environments. However, the study also cautioned that intuition can falter in novel situations where conscious thought is more reliable.

When and when not to trust intuition

Intuition, while valuable, is not without its risks. Kshetrapal warns that over-relying on intuition can lead to prejudiced or biased thinking, as intuitive judgments can sometimes reinforce stereotypes or pre-existing beliefs. She observes that an excessive trust in intuition might prompt someone to generalize negative experiences, leading to skewed perceptions of groups or situations.

Choksi elaborates that intuition relies on mental shortcuts, or heuristics, which can sometimes be faulty, leading to errors in judgment. Cognitive biases, such as confirmation bias, can cloud intuition, leading individuals to favor familiar patterns over objective realities. Srivastava also warns that stress and anxiety can compromise intuition, as heightened stress pushes people into “fight or flight" mode, making them more reactive and less receptive to their authentic intuitive signals.

In her daily life, Venkatram balances intuition with rationality. While she generally trusts her gut, she’s mindful of when it leans toward impulsive or wishful thinking. She finds that combining her intuition with analytical reasoning helps prevent hasty decisions, especially in high-stakes scenarios .

How to strengthen your intuition

While intuition is often seen as innate, experts agree that it can be nurtured. Practices like meditation, mindfulness and reflective journaling can help individuals tune into subtle internal signals. Choksi recommends mindfulness, which calms intrusive thoughts and makes space for intuitive insights. Srivastava echoes this, suggesting that reflective practices help individuals become more aware of these subconscious cues. For Tanna, creativity serves as a way to connect with her intuition. She practices mandala drawing and embroidery, which she finds meditative, helping her quiet her mind and focus on inner feelings.

Kshetrapal highlights the value of reconnecting with one’s body, especially in urban environments where people are often disconnected from their physical selves due to stress or fast-paced lifestyles. Practices like dancing, walking, or even silence retreats can restore a person’s sensory and emotional awareness, leading to clearer intuitive insights.

In a world driven by data, intuition offers a uniquely human advantage, combining lived experience, memory, and emotion into an instantaneous guide. The people we interviewed revealed that intuition isn’t a substitute for rational thought but a complement to it, providing immediate insights that enrich decision-making.

Tanna sums it up well, noting that while logic can give us a stable platform, “there are a lot of things that logic cannot justify." For her, intuition offers the final nudge in decisions that might otherwise feel too uncertain.