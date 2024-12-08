The role of intuition: When and how should you trust that gut feeling

Krishna Tanna, a Mumbai-based writer and strategist, recalls a moment when intuition led her to a seemingly spontaneous but deeply fulfilling experience. Without concrete plans or logistical preparation, Tanna and her sister decided on a whim to visit Rishikesh, staying at the Osho Ashram and exploring without an itinerary. “Although we left without knowing how things would work out, I just knew in my gut it was the right thing to do," she recalls. They encountered strangers who helped them through unexpected challenges, and the trip became a cherished memory, validating her faith in her instincts.