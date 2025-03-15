World's Toughest Row: How Indian Anaya Prasad conquered the Atlantic Ocean

At 8.58am on 11 December, Ananya Prasad set off from San Sebastian in La Gomera, Spain, in a rowboat named Odysseus . She named it after the Greek king and the hero of Homer’s renowned epic poem, Odyssey , that tells the story of his homecoming after the Trojan War.

Over the next few weeks, Prasad wrote her own epic: a 3,000-mile journey across the Atlantic Ocean as part of a race called the World’s Toughest Row. She had dedicated three years of her life to prepare for the colossal effort. And gradually made peace with the fact that though she was ready for the challenge, she wasn’t a natural when it came to the water.

“Since you are on the boat most of the time, you don’t have to worry. But yes, I’m a bit afraid of water and don’t like it too much," Prasad, 34, says.

The only female competitor this year, it took her 52 days, 5 hours and 44 minutes to reach the finish line at Nelson’s Dockyard in Antigua and take second spot as part of the solo category. The voyage had its fair share of highs and lows. By the end of it, Bengaluru-born Prasad became the first woman of colour to achieve the incredible feat.

“I don’t come from a rowing background. What appealed to me was the adventure and what you learn about yourself along the way. We are capable of a lot more than we think we can achieve," she says.

After signing up in 2021, Prasad immersed herself in a regimented physical training routine, a lot of it just steady state rowing for 2-3 hours on an erg or an indoor rowing machine. Strength training was the other element to ready the body for about 12 hours of rowing each day.

Mental training was key to prepare for weeks of solitude and to remain calm in what are often rapidly changing conditions at sea. Prasad visualised situations where things could go wrong, with the danger of the boat capsizing at night one of her major concerns, and how she would react to the situation. She worked on techniques utilised by free divers to regulate their breathing, adapting to the discomfort of not getting enough air.

Alongside, she took on the grind of raising funds for the race. It wasn’t until the summer of 2023 that she first hopped on an ocean rowboat. Over three weeks, her coach Duncan Roy taught Prasad how to navigate, how to communicate and ensure her safety, as well as the protocol to be followed in case she had to abandon her boat.

Also Read How Mizoram became a powerhouse of Indian football

“Technical training is the most important element because it doesn’t matter how fit you are if you cannot handle the boat, work the systems and manage the conditions," she says.

This prepared her for her first stint on the open waters of the North Sea. She learned how to tackle the choppy waters, negotiate waves coming at her from different angles and vary her stroke rate, and soaked in little details of life aboard her boat. This was about the same time when her parents finally understood what she had signed up for.

“I don’t think they took me seriously initially. But they knew I enjoyed the outdoors, so they were convinced once I took them through the safety aspect of the race," she says.

Ten days before the start, Prasad ran through her checklist again, well aware that any extra weight would only add to the rowing effort. The packing was minimal—dehydrated food and snacks that would account for around 5,000 calories each day, a de-salinator for potable water, communication devices, a few clothes, toiletries, and preserved fruits, a relative luxury though something she couldn’t do without. There were expectations and records to chase, but her goal was to simply get to the finish and set an example for other women to step outside their comfort zone.

With stormy weather on the horizon, the race was flagged off a day early to allow competitors to pull away from shore. For Prasad, the first three days were all about rowing 17 hours on average and managing sea sickness, with little time for sleep. The crosswind made the going tough and the big waves resulted in a number of breakdowns. In the choppy waters, she was thrown about in the boat, picking up multiple bruises as temporary souvenirs. By day 10, she had broken oars and had experienced two knockdowns, the second in the middle of the night that shook her up.

View Full Image Anaya Prasad rows across the Atlantic Ocean. (Courtesy World's Toughest Row)

“Though you’re connected to the boat at all times, it was quite frightening in the dark. I was physically exhausted and wondered how I would manage this for the many weeks ahead. But then I reflected on why I was doing it. And the impact it would have on other women, especially those from India who wanted to pursue similar adventures," she says.

The conditions got better after the second week. From battling 30-foot waves, Prasad settled into a steady effort on flat water, which was physical nonetheless due to the lack of tailwind. Her focus was on ensuring that her body didn’t break down with the daily effort. Rest and recovery meant eating, hydrating and sleeping well, besides yoga and stretches in the confined space offered by the boat.

Also Read How an Indian brother-sister duo trained to become champion cyclists

While she rowed, for company, she had flying fish gliding around her and a male orca who followed her out of curiosity. Her constant mate until the final day was a petrel that would greet her each morning before setting off on the daily chores. There were other wonders too: a stunning, starlit sky above and bioluminescence below her.

“The motion of the oars would light up the water. It felt like rowing through space, an incredible experience. And then there was the solitude. It’s so rare that you have so much time to yourself. They say when you’re in the middle of the Atlantic, you’re closer to someone at a space station rather than on land," she says.

The bigger test for Prasad was when she had to get into the water every 10 days to scrape off the barnacles on the hull. A regular task that usually takes about 10 minutes, she spent 90 minutes the first time around.

“It’s done in calm conditions, but the water is 5km deep and blue everywhere you look. For most people, that’s probably very cool. I was terrified. It stemmed from the simple thought that there was something out there that you couldn’t see, but which could certainly see you," Prasad says.

“The boat is psychologically your home with all the supplies and the safety equipment, so it’s unnerving to leave it the first time, whether you are afraid of water or otherwise," she says.

A week from the finish, she encountered other problems. High wind brought rough conditions that damaged her rudder. While replacing it in the turbulent water, she had to ensure that she didn’t get hit by the boat. After three testing hours, she finally had the situation under control.

Over the final stretch, she dropped the pace considerably to ensure she finished in the day. Her time is the second-fastest crossing by a female and was celebrated by blaring yacht horns and a boisterous crowd, a riot to the senses after days of tranquility.

“I wanted an all-round experience, including bad days which I got a fair share of. When you come to terms with what you’ve been through, you ignore the little things and start appreciating the bigger things around you," she says.

Shail Desai is a Mumbai-based freelance writer.

Also Read Nawang Tsering: How a Zanskari emerged as a world class trail runner