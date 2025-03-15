World's Toughest Row: How Indian Anaya Prasad conquered the Atlantic Ocean
SummaryIndian rower Anaya Prasad became the first woman of colour to finish one of the toughest open-water rowing competitions in the world. This is how she did it
At 8.58am on 11 December, Ananya Prasad set off from San Sebastian in La Gomera, Spain, in a rowboat named Odysseus. She named it after the Greek king and the hero of Homer’s renowned epic poem, Odyssey, that tells the story of his homecoming after the Trojan War.
Over the next few weeks, Prasad wrote her own epic: a 3,000-mile journey across the Atlantic Ocean as part of a race called the World’s Toughest Row. She had dedicated three years of her life to prepare for the colossal effort. And gradually made peace with the fact that though she was ready for the challenge, she wasn’t a natural when it came to the water.