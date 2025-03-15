World's Toughest Row: How Indian Anaya Prasad conquered the Atlantic Ocean

With stormy weather on the horizon, the race was flagged off a day early to allow competitors to pull away from shore. For Prasad, the first three days were all about rowing 17 hours on average and managing sea sickness, with little time for sleep. The crosswind made the going tough and the big waves resulted in a number of breakdowns. In the choppy waters, she was thrown about in the boat, picking up multiple bruises as temporary souvenirs. By day 10, she had broken oars and had experienced two knockdowns, the second in the middle of the night that shook her up.