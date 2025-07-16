Is running still the most affordable sport? It depends on your goal
The list of expenses involved in pursuing running as a hobby is long and can run into a few lakhs. As two veteran runners argue, it really depends on whether you are running to stay fit or brag
Running is the easiest, most convenient and most affordable activity out there today, is a statement most enthusiasts will tell anyone willing to listen. But as anyone who has ever walked, let alone run, in India knows – it is neither convenient nor easy given the state of our infrastructure and lack of proper running tracks and trails. And as for running being affordable, this claim is more likely to inspire memes or move all runners to tears (either from the pain or laughter).