Is running still the most affordable sport? It depends on your goal

Running is the easiest, most convenient and most affordable activity out there today, is a statement most enthusiasts will tell anyone willing to listen. But as anyone who has ever walked, let alone run, in India knows – it is neither convenient nor easy given the state of our infrastructure and lack of proper running tracks and trails. And as for running being affordable, this claim is more likely to inspire memes or move all runners to tears (either from the pain or laughter).

Regular running shoes, on average, cost ₹10,000. Race day carbon tech shoes go for upwards of ₹20,000 and need to be replaced after five to eight races. The most expensive race day shoe in the world is adidas’ Pro Evo 2, good for one or two races, retails for about ₹40,000; a decent GPS watch starts at ₹22,000 while the top end watches go for close to ₹ 1,00,000. Add to that the costs of training with a coach or running group – which can set you back by thousands of rupees annually, nutrition and hydration supplements, running accessories such as socks, compression socks, sipper, sunglasses, recovery gear, race fees… and you will realise, with every runner’s credit card bill as proof, that running comes with a hefty price tag attached to it.

THE SPIRALLING COSTS OF RUNNING

Ram Venkatraman, 63, a founder member of Mumbai Road Runners, one of India’s biggest and oldest running groups, confirms that running is not as affordable as one might think or marketing gurus make it out to be. “Shoes, GPS watches, signing up for races, gels, drinks, travel, sports massages – everything costs money. And when you sign up for outstation races [within India], you end up spending about ₹ 25,000 on plane tickets and hotel alone over and above the race registration fees," says the veteran runner, who has seen the costs spiral over the two decades that he has been running.

Registration fees for races in India can range from ₹500- ₹5,000 depending on the distance, location, and who the organiser is. World Marathon Majors races registration fees can be as high as $358 for the TCS New York City Marathon. None of these costs associated with running can be described as affordable given the ground realities of living in India, where the net national income for 2023-24 at current prices was ₹1,88,892 per annum with 65% of the wealth concentrated among the nation’s top 10%, as per the World Inequality Database. Statistically, that renders running as an expensive hobby or sport for a majority of Indians.

“A majority of the Indians cannot afford to take up running as a hobby or sport anymore. In fact, the costs associated with the sport would even see middle class individuals struggle," says Venkatraman, who spends about

₹17,000 on his preferred Nike Womero shoes every time he has to buy a new pair apart from an even more significant amount on a Garmin GPS watch as the cheaper ones on the market “from the likes of Amazfit aren’t reliable." Well aware of the high costs involved in running, Venkatraman and Mumbai Road Runners routinely provide runners from economically weaker groups with shoes and other support.

While it is true that running shoes and accessories are expensive, there is a fine line between running, chasing personal bests, and taking part in races. Running for the sake of running is still the cheapest sport and exercise out there, argues Vivek Singh, joint managing director of Procam International, the promoters of some of India top road races including the Tata Mumbai Marathon, Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata and TCS World 10K Bengaluru.

ARE YOU RUNNING FOR FITNESS OR BRAGGING RIGHTS?

“The experiential economy is booming and people are no longer satisfied with being mere spectators. People want to do things and that requires fitness. Running is the starting point for all kinds of fitness and sport, it gets people to the point where they want to eventually reach. So, if you want to simply run, you probably already have everything you need—shoes, socks, clothes. Running really isn’t that expensive," contends Singh. To be fair, all you need to run is a pair of shoes, socks, clothes and some water, which most people probably already have. But, if you are chasing a personal record and earn the bragging rights of having run marathons and marquee races, then the costs quickly start to add up.

“You could run without spending any money at all. But you could also spend a lakh for the same run by buying a Garmin GPS watch, heart rate monitors, fast shoes… Running really is not expensive but chasing your personal best is," says Singh, adding that signing up for races whether in India or overseas is a completely different ballgame compared to simply running.

To put things in perspective, Venkatraman adds that when compared to what people pay for joining a gym, running is still the cheaper alternative. Moreover, with multiple ailments including diabetes, hypertension, obesity and heart diseases, threatening a large proportion of the Indian population, Venkatraman points out that running is still much more affordable than a hospital bill. “From the point of view of one’s health, running is cheaper than what one would spend in case of a medical event. Just one hospital bill and the entire family could go broke," he says. Running comes with a host of health benefits including improved cardiovascular health, better weight management, deeper sleep and stress relief, he signs off.

Shrenik Avlani is a writer and editor and the co-author of The Shivfit Way, a book on functional fitness.