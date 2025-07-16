Is running still the most affordable sport? It depends on your goal

“A majority of the Indians cannot afford to take up running as a hobby or sport anymore. In fact, the costs associated with the sport would even see middle class individuals struggle," says Venkatraman, who spends about

₹17,000 on his preferred Nike Womero shoes every time he has to buy a new pair apart from an even more significant amount on a Garmin GPS watch as the cheaper ones on the market “from the likes of Amazfit aren’t reliable." Well aware of the high costs involved in running, Venkatraman and Mumbai Road Runners routinely provide runners from economically weaker groups with shoes and other support.