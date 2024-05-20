What happens when running is the only exercise you do for two months?
SummaryA social media-inspired running experiment to do little else but run for over two months showed that while stamina improved, muscle mass and strength had reduced
“You won’t believe what happened when I ran every day for…" went one of the innumerable reels that popped up when I was merely trying to catch up on my friends’ lives and travels on social media a few months ago. I didn’t wait (terrible attention span) to find out what happened to the content creator, but I decided to go ahead and find out what actually happens when one stops everything else in terms of exercise and takes to only running.
I had signed up for a 10km race and had a little over two months to prepare for it when I came across that particular reel. As the intrusive and pervasive algorithms of these social media apps go, thanks to my engagement with the running reel, I was shown an ad about the running training app, Run Dot. It was tempting, offering two months of free training, which would have cost close to $100 normally. It was an easy decision and the timing couldn’t have been better.
That’s how I started my social media-inspired running experiment in mid-February which ended with the TCS World 10k Bengaluru in late April. I had done the 100 push-ups every day experiment last year and knew from experience that what most of these ‘fit’fluencers say needs to be taken with a pinch of salt. Murli Pillai, a Pune-based ultrarunner with several marathons and ultramarathons, including the challenging Comrades Ultra in South Africa, under his cap, had started out by running every single day for several months when he started out. In the early days running a few hundred metres was a challenge so sticking to it despite the challenge helped him progress. With time he moved from a kilometre to five to ten, and still kept running every single day, till one fine day his body broke down.